Maya Henry And Liam Payne Have Ended Their Engagement!!

Following a rekindling of their love, Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry are ending their relationship this year; his spokeswoman confirmed the news only moments after he was seen with another woman.’ Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s romance is once again experiencing (night) problems.

The Images Were Shared On A Fan Page

Similarly, the former One Direction star and Maya Henry have reportedly announced their breakup for the second time in three years.

In an interview with People magazine, a spokeswoman for Liam confirmed the couple’s split, stating that they broke one month ago. Liam’s spokesman confirmed the breakup to People, stating that the couple had split within the last month.

Maya voiced her concerns over photographs of Liam with his hands wrapped around a lady just days before the breakup. The images were shared on a fan page, which identified the young man, prompting her to request that “please stop sending me the photos of my husband wrapped around an other woman.”

The model and the singer of “For You,” who is 28 years old, started dating in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in August 2020. In June, Liam declared the end of his relationship.

Liam Payne has remarried, according to his spokeswoman, who told PEOPLE on May 23. The news comes just hours after his fiancée, Maya Henry, took to social media to respond to a fan’s photo of the ex-One Direction singer with another woman.

“I appreciate all the fans,” she added, “but please stop sending me photographs of myself and my spouse laying on top of another woman.” “Enough for now.” There’s something wrong with me, but it’s difficult to accept that this happened without viewing the incident.

Liam and Maya “separated several years ago,” according to the source, but Maya has recently referred to Liam as his “life partnership partner.” We contacted Liam’s representative about our claim, but have yet to receive a response.

Liam proposed to the model in 2018, and the two started dating in September of 2019. A month later, in the summer of 2020, the model proposed to her. They did, however, break up at the end of June 2021.

Liam later revealed during The Diary of a CEO Webcast that the artist has “simply not always been good in networking.” Two months later, they posed again in St. Tropez, before walking an honorary path together in London in October.

Then, in March 2022, Liam and Maya attended their first Taste of the Future Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, where they verified that they were still in love. “She’s my life partner,” he told PEOPLE. We’re still together today, and we’re extremely happy. We’re probably the happiest we’ve ever looked. Between 2015 and 2018, Liam had a five-year-old kid named Bear Grey with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Payne’s estimated net worth is PS47 million. Payne owned homes in Malibu, California, and Surrey, British Columbia, but both were listed for sale in early 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Payne is now residing in a Buckinghamshire mansion with seven bedrooms. Payne is a huge supporter of the West Bromwich Albion football team.

At the age of twelve, Payne made his Broadway debut as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever with the Pink Productions Theatre Company. Payne has previously performed in front of a crowd of 26,000 during a Wolverhampton Wanderers football match.