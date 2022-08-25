A 3-year-old girl in Mexico Woke Up During A Funeral

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Doctors in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potos said a three-year-old girl died of dehydration, but the girl woke up at her funeral, shocking her parents.

Now, the family of Camila Martnez claims that the staff at Salinas de Hidalgo Community Hospital did not do their job well.

When Mary Jane Mendoza and her husband took their daughter to a pediatrician in Villa de Ramos on August 17, the child had abdominal pain, was vomiting, and had a fever.

On the doctor’s advice, Martnez was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for dehydration. Mendoza said doctors at the facility wrapped her in a cold towel to lower her body temperature and attached a pulse oximeter to one of her fingers to measure how much oxygen her body was getting.

Martnez was discharged home an hour later and given medication. Later that day, however, her condition worsened, so she went to a clinic to see a doctor. He prescribed her a different medication and recommended that she not eat too sweet fruits and drink plenty of water.

At home, Martnez kept throwing up on everything she drank or ate. As a result, her parents took her to another doctor, who advised them to take her to the emergency room immediately.

Martnez was again taken to Salinas de Hidalgo Community Hospital between 9 and 10 p.m. local time.

They wanted to give her “It took a long time before they could give her oxygen,” Mendoza said. “They couldn’t find her veins, so they didn’t put it on her. Finally, a nurse did it.”

About 10 minutes later, the IV was taken out. She took Martnez from her hospital bed, remembering how she was still hugging her when they took her away and told her, “You need to let her rest in peace.”

Mendoza was locked in a room but managed to free himself. He tried to get into the room where Martnez was guarded but was unsuccessful. Martnez died shortly thereafter.

On August 18, her friends and family members were standing by her tiny coffin when someone noticed that the glass window was fogged up.

Martinez’s mother’s grandmother saw that her eyes were moving and she had a pulse, and knew she was alive.

She was taken by ambulance to Salinas de Hidalgo Community Hospital, where doctors treated her before pronouncing her dead due to cerebral edema (swelling of the brain).

“That’s where my baby was really taken care of. We are heartbroken because my girl was a happy person who got along with everyone and didn’t bully anyone,” Mendoza said. “A lot of people on the ranch are helping us because she was loved,” they said.

The first death certificate Martnez’s parents received said she died of dehydration. The second one said she died of dehydration, cerebral edema, and metabolic failure.

Mendoza said her daughter’s first day of kindergarten was supposed to be this week.

“All I really want is for justice to be served. I don’t blame the doctors for going to so much trouble,” she said. “I just want the doctors, nurses, and directors to be replaced so this doesn’t happen again.”

The San Luis Potos Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

