Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Of 25 years Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce

After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are getting a divorce. Flavin asked a court in Florida on Friday to end his marriage and get other help. After dating for a long time, they got married in 1997. They had been together since 1988. Stallone just turned 76, and Flavin is 54, so there was a big age difference between them.

Flavin said in a statement to The Source “I love my family very much. We are working out these personal problems in a friendly and private way.” Together, they have three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Stallone also has a son named Seargeoh from a previous marriage and a son named Sage with his late partner, Starlin Wright. Fans noticed that Stallone had covered up a tattoo of his wife’s face that was on his bicep. This led to rumors that the couple had split up, which spread like wildfire on the Internet.

Even though they just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary a few months ago while sending each other sweet messages on Instagram. In a letter to Flavin, Stallone said, “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to my wonderful wife! There aren’t enough words to say how much this kind, patient, and selfless woman has meant to us, and I only wish we had another 25 years with her.

Thank you, honey!” Flavin also posted on social media, but the post has since been taken down “We’ve been married for 25 years! Thank you for making me laugh, loving me, and looking out for our wonderful family.” She went on to say, “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait for us to be together for the rest of our lives!”

On August 10, Flavin posted a picture of her hugging the couple’s three daughters. In the caption, she wrote, “These girls are my top priority, nothing else matters.”

Sophia wrote in a comment, “You are our rock, cheerleader, and most amazing mom.” “We are so lucky to have you and love you so much.”

Sistine replied, “Strongest woman I know,” and Scarlet left a single heart emoji.

Photos that the got of Stallone with a tattoo of his on-screen Rocky dog Butkus covering a tattoo of Flavin’s face on his arm started rumors that he and Flavin had broken up.

