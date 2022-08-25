0 SHARES Share Tweet

Eric Trump returned to his late mother’s Manhattan townhouse Wednesday to make sure her belongings were taken away. That was six weeks after her death. Ivana Trump, who was 73, fell down the stairs and died July 14 at her Upper East Side home. Eric, who is 38, was the first family member to arrive.

She was scheduled to fly to France the next day to return to her favorite place, St. Tropez, after being away from Europe for three years.

After her divorce from Donald Trump, she bought a five-story villa for $2.5 million in 1992. He was back at the house Wednesday as movers unpacked.

Eric Trump Goes To His Late Mother Ivana's Upper East Side Townhouse

People saw workers take out chairs, a bookshelf, and an ironing board. Someone carried a wooden suitcase outside. Old Vogue magazines were among the items placed in the trash compactor to be taken to the landfill.

Trump’s walker, which the former ski racer had used when she was her age, was also thrown away.

Ivana’s previous skiing accidents and a recent hip injury left her unsteady on her feet. Once an obsessive fitness fanatic, she fell at the Avra Madison Estiatorio restaurant. People often saw her walking around with a cane.

Compared to the earlier mansions of Gianni Versace and David Geffen, Ivana’s house was considered rather small.

But the interior was dramatic and luxurious, with a leopard print room and a grand spiral staircase with a painting on the wall.

The former model from the Czech Republic was found dead at the foot of the stairs. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the torso.

Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1977 and had three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric Trump In 1992, they divorced after she found out he was having an affair with Marla Maples, who would later become his second wife.

She left the couple with a certified check for $10 million, another $4 million for the apartment, a 1987 Mercedes, and their 20,000-square-foot mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, which she sold for $15 million.

Ivana bought a townhouse in New York, as well as homes in Miami and Palm Beach. She also spent a lot of time in St. Tropez, a French resort.

Ivana later started her own business and became a media personality, fashion designer, and author. She was born behind the Soviet Iron Curtain, moved to Canada, and then to New York, where she made a lot of money. She is probably best known for a line she said in the 1996 film The First Wives Club shortly after her divorce from Trump: “Ladies, you need to be strong and independent, and remember not to get angry, but to get everything.”

After her divorce from Trump, Ivana Trump dated Rossano Rubicondi, an Italian former model 23 years her junior. They married in 2008 but separated a year later. Their irregular relationship lasted until 2019. Rubicondi passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 49. Ivana was buried in Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Trump Golf Course.

