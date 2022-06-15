Is Zendaya Pregnant? Or Is It Just Rumors? Know The Truth!!!

Euphoria star Zendaya and America’s most favorite spiderman Tom Holland are presently a hot couple in Hollywood. The two have sparked many rumors in the past few months when they made their relationship official to the world. But no one was ready for a rumor that said Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby.

Is Zendaya Pregnant? Or Is It Just Rumors?

At the moment, Zendaya is trending on Twitter and Instagram after a viral TikTok video was posted which showed an Instagram post of Zendaya which is a photo of a pregnancy ultrasound scan. The picture was captioned, “I love you. Halfway there @tomholland”. Netizens have gone crazy with the news and there are numerous memes already shared on Twitter and Instagram.

There hasn’t been any official announcement by the Euphoria actress about her pregnancy. But that didn’t stop the netizens from sharing the news and making it viral. Many have even shared morphed photos of Zendaya with a baby bump on the internet.

After TikTok went viral on social media, many have come forward saying that Zendaya isn’t pregnant. The fake TikTok video is made by an anonymous person who just wanted to gain views and likes for their video. People are making memes and posting about the fake TikTok videos by saying that everyone knows that Zendaya is pregnant except for Zendaya.

But there were also a few fans who fell into this fake news and shared their congratulations to both Zendaya and Tom Holland on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. The Euphoria actress hasn’t commented on the rumor yet but for an actress like Zendaya, this might be another piece of news that she isn’t aware of. Nevertheless, the fake news has created a frenzy among the Netizens and it is still circulated on the internet.

Before the pregnancy news, the hot couple was rumored that they have bought a house together in London. There were reports claiming that the couple took their relationship to the next level by buying a house together. Unlike the pregnancy rumor, this rumor seemed more believable. Later, Tom Holland himself confirmed that he didn’t buy a house in London with Zendaya.

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met on the sets of Spiderman: Homecoming in 2015. The two sparked rumors of a romance when they were spotted kissing in Tom’s car. After that, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen together on numerous occasions. Recently, she shared a picture of her with Holland on his birthday with the caption, “Happiest of birthday to the one who makes me the happiest”. The couple has been giving major couple goals for a while and we cannot blame the fans for expecting a Tom Holland and Zendaya Junior.

Read More:

Oscar Nominee Bradley Cooper Opens Up About His Cocaine Addiction Before Hangover!

Britney Spears Slams Her Brother Bryan Saying She Never Invited Him To Her Wedding!!!

Netflix Is Expanding Its Squid Game Franchise With A New Squid Game Reality Show With A Cash Prize Of $4.5M!