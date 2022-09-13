Zendaya, real name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, has a $20 million fortune.

Things To Know About Zendaya Net Worth, Career, Relationships!

Her income comes from her work as an actor, singer, and through commercial sponsorships. Check out Zendaya’s Net Worth, Age, Biography, Height, Weight, Awards, Car Collection, Career, etc.

Zendaya Net Worth

Zendaya’s total assets and current net worth is $20 million.

According to sources, Zendaya will be the highest-paid cast member on Euphoria in 2022, earning $500,000 per episode.

Zendaya Career

Before landing her breakout role in Disney Channel’s Shake it up sitcom in 2010 as Rocky Blue, in which Bella Thorne also played, she began her career as a backup dancer and a young artist.

She appeared on the reality competition Dancing with the Stars in 2013. She then produced and had a major role in KC Undercover.

In 2011, Zendaya released the song “Watch Me,” which reached the Billboard Hot 100. She admitted in an interview with British Vogue that she is a committed saver of money, which explains why she invests in real estate. She worked as a backup dancer for Selena Gomez in a Sears ad before making her debut.

By appearing in Marvel’s 2017 Spiderman Homecoming and its sequels and earning the Primetime Emmy for her HBO show Euphoria, she broke out and became a cinematic star. She appeared in the popular Dune in 2021.

She has released a number of tracks as well, but her greatest success as a vocalist only occurred when she and Zac worked together on the song “Greatest Showman Rewrite the stars.”

Zendaya Biography

Zendaya has been on stage since she was six years old. Her mother taught at Fruitvale Elementary School for 20 years, and she went there as well. She assisted her mother with the housekeeping duties of her summer employment at the local Shakespeare Theater.

She was encouraged to become an actress while she helped her mother raise money and seat people. She joined a hip-hop band at the age of eight and played in it for three years. She continued doing the hula for two more years.

She enrolled in Oakland School of the Arts and quickly gained popularity in all the nearby theatres while taking on a variety of roles on stage. When she was in the seventh grade, she and her family moved to Los Angeles. She was able to complete her degree in 2015 while also pursuing acting.

Date Of Birth 1 September 1996 Age 26 years Profession Actor, Singer Gender Female Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Weight 59 kg Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Dark Brown Relationship Status Committed Boyfriend Tom Holland Nationality American Net Worth $20 million

Substantial Questions Regarding Zendaya

Zendaya Boyfriends/Relationships

Since 2017, Zendaya has been dating Tom Holland, who plays her co-star in the movie Spider-Man. She dated Trevor Jackson from 2012 to 2016 as well as Odell Beckham Jr. and Jacob Ellordi in the past.

Zendaya Family

Zendaya’s parents, African American Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and German-born Claire Stoermer, both worked as teachers. The older of her five siblings

Zendaya Residence, Car Collection & Assets

Zendaya spent $4.9 million for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Brooklyn’s Quay Tower in 2021. She rents this home for $16,000/month. Zendaya lives in a $4 million 1939 home on 4 acres and 5000 square feet.

The combined value of Zendaya’s vehicles, which total $350,000, includes a Mercedes E Class for $65,000, a Lexus Gs worth $50,000, a Lexus RC 350, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Range Rover Vogue.

What Does Zendaya Earn Monthly Salary?

According to estimates, Zendaya earns $220,000 each month, or $2.5 million annually, before taxes.

Zendaya Age & Date Of Birth

She was born on November 12, 1995, making her 26 years old.

What Is Zendaya’s Height?

Zendaya stands at 5 feet 10 inches, or 1.78 meters.

How Much Weight Does Zendaya Hava?

Zendaya is about 130 pounds or 59 kg.

What is the Zendaya’s Marital Status?

Currently, Zendaya is in a relationship.

A Breakdown Of How Zendaya Make Money And Grew Her Assets

Zendaya made $250,000 for her first role in Spiderman in 2017. Then, for Spiderman Far from Home, she got $500,000, and for Spiderman No Way Home, she got $1 million. KC undercover paid Zendaya $400,000 each season.

Due to her primary role in Dune Part 2, Zendaya got very little money from Dune Part 1. From Euphoria, Zendaya received $50,000 per episode. Given that Julia Roberts was a Lancome ambassador before Zendaya, the contract is likely worth at least $1 million a year.

Zendaya Brands

She is the face of Lancome Fragrance and has been in campaigns for Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.

Versace and Tommy Hilfiger, among others, have dressed her at Met Galas.

She also went on and started the athleisure brand Daya by Zendaya. She also went ahead and worked on a collection with Tommy Hilfiger and Law Roach in 2019. Roach has been her longtime stylist.

