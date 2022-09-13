At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Emmy Awards 2022 were going on.

Mike White (Succession), Zendaya (Euphoria), and Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus), among others, won the most awards for HBO. Find out about the best parts of the night here.

74th Emmy Awards 2022 Winners: Zendaya, Mike White, Jennifer Coolidge Won Big!

Matthew Macfadyen, Zendaya, and Jennifer Coolidge won big for HBO. Hwang Dong-hyuk received an Emmy for directing the Korean dystopian thriller Squid Game. Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Apple’s Ted Lasso, and Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Kenan Thompson, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, is the host for this year. This year, HBO’s Succession is competing for the award for Best Drama against Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple TV+’s Severance. The Best Limited Series frontrunner is HBO’s The White Lotus, with Hulu’s Dopesick and The Dropout also in the running.

Matthew Macfadyen got the Supporting Actor Award for Succession, while Julia Garner received the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for Ozark. Sheryl Lee Ralph earned her first Emmy in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in the comedic series Abbott Elementary.

“Succession” Receives An Award For Outstanding Writing In A Drama Series



Succession is awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series to Jesse Armstrong.

Euphoria Actress Zendaya Won Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Euphoria garners Zendaya the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya says following her award win. In her winning speech, Zendaya stated, “My greatest hope for Euphoria was that it would aid in the healing of humanity.” “I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has shared their tale with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or who feels they are a Rue has felt this way. I want you to know how much I appreciate your stories.”

Squid Game Actor Lee Jung-Jae Won His First Emmy Award

Squid Game earned Lee Jung-Jae his first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

One More Victory For ‘The White Lotus’



The White Lotus wins for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Film.

Additionally, this is Ted Lasso’s second straight win for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Winners Of The Emmy Awards 2022

Here are the winners of the 74th Annual Emmy Awards listed in their entirety:

Best Drama Series – Succession

– Succession Best Comedy Series on HBO : Tony Lasso (Apple TV)

: Tony Lasso (Apple TV) Best Limited or Anthology Series : The Bright Lotus (HBO)

: The Bright Lotus (HBO) Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Series : Lee Jung-Jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

: Lee Jung-Jae – Squid Game (Netflix) Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Succession – All The Bells Are Ringing (HBO)

– All The Bells Are Ringing (HBO) Best Female Lead Performance in a Drama Series : Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series : Abbott Elementary – Pilot (ABC)

: Abbott Elementary – Pilot (ABC) Most Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series : Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV) Excellent Authorship for a Variety Special : Rothaniel Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael (HBO)

: Rothaniel Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael (HBO) Best Writer for a Limited Series or Anthology Film : The Bright Lotus (HBO)

: The Bright Lotus (HBO) Best Director for a Limited Series or Anthology Film : The White Lotus by Mike White (HBO)

: The White Lotus by Mike White (HBO) Best Competition Schedule : Watch Out for the Big Grrrls by Lizzo (Amazon Prime Video)

: Watch Out for the Big Grrrls by Lizzo (Amazon Prime Video) Best Leading Actress in a Movie or Limited Series : The Dropout – Amanda Seyfried (Hulu)

: The Dropout – Amanda Seyfried (Hulu) Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Film : The White Lotus by Jennifer Coolidge (HBO)

: The White Lotus by Jennifer Coolidge (HBO) Best Variety Program : Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) Best Variety Sketch Series : Weekend Night Live (NBC)

: Weekend Night Live (NBC) Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series : Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV) Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series : Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Primary School (ABC)

: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Primary School (ABC) Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series : Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

: Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix) Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series : Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

: Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO) Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Limited Series : Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO).

: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO). Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Film: Michael Keaton – Drugged (Hulu)

Must Read:- Werewolf By Night Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast!

When Squid Game won awards at the Emmys in 2022, it was a big deal for South Korean entertainment.

Mike White took home two trophies for writing and directing The White Lotus, which was also named best limited or anthology series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brett Goldstein also won awards for their work.

Succession won best drama series, while Apple TV’s Ted Lasso won Best comedy series. This was a big win for HBO, which won a lot of awards.

Read More:- Meghan Markle Talks About The Queen In An Emotional Way!