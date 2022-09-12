In 2022, Brent Rivera will reach the age of 24. His birthday is January 9th, 1998, and he was born in Huntington Beach, which is located in California.

As a Capricorn, Brent Rivera has a unique astrological profile. Huntington Beach High School is where Brent Rivera received his high school diploma, which he earned in his native state of California.

All You Need To Know About Brent Rivera Net Worth, Career, Relationships!

It is B. Rivera. His parents work outside the home; his mother, Laura Marie Paternoster, is a teacher, while his father, John Rivera, is a firefighter. However, he does have a sister by the name of Lexi Rivera and two brothers by the names of Blake and Brice.

Lexi Rivera and her brother Brice Rivera are two of the most followed people on Instagram. Meanwhile, Blake is a devotee of ice hockey who has competed for Long Beach State University and won many awards in gaming competitions. In order to further his education, he decided to enrol at Cal State Long Beach.

Brent Rivera Net Worth

Brent Rivera is a popular social media personality and actor in the United States, and his net worth is $4 million. As of the year 2018, the role of Isaac Salcedo in the television series Light as a Feather will be the one for which Brent Rivera is most recognized.

In addition, he was the creator, producer, director, and star of the television series MrBrent98, which ran from 2016 to 2018.

Other notable guest stars include Alexis Joy VIP Access, Ben Azelart, and Stokes Twins. One of the several YouTube channels he maintains, known simply as MrBrent98, has garnered more than 10 million subscribers.

Brent Rivera Early Life

The present location of Brent Rivera and his family in the United States may be found in California. In one of his videos, his mother and father revealed that they would have given him the name Heather if he had been a girl instead of a boy.

The life that the family leads together is one filled with joy and good health. Today, Brent and his family have not been linked to controversial events or activities.

The correct response is “Yes, he does,” and his girlfriend is also a well-known YouTuber in her own right. Currently, he is in a relationship with another YouTuber Pierson Wodzynski.

Brent Rivera Career

Rivera started his career in 2009 when he created a channel on the video-sharing website YouTube. The first video he ever released was in 2013. Simultaneously, he joined the now-defunct video-sharing app Vine, which was very much like TikTok and Musical.

As his popularity increased on Vine, he quickly rose to the top of the list of sought-after creators. He released his first single on iTunes in November 2014, titled “Doubt Your Doubts,” quickly gaining a significant fan base.

Before portraying Issac Salcedo in the spooky online series Light as a Feather, he made his acting debut in the 2017 comedy Alexander IRL. Not only that, but he also appeared in the tv series Brobot (2018).

At a young age, Brent Rivera recognized his talent for making others laugh. In what must have been an incredible and challenging experience for a young child, he began acting when he was eleven. He had a burning desire to entertain but was never allowed to build a name for himself.

The internet’s promise inspired him to launch a YouTube and Vine account in 2019. Vine’s demise was for personal reasons, but he’s off to a great start on YouTube. Currently, there are more than 15 million paying clients.

Brent Rivera Personal Life/Relationships

Brent River has both a successful career and an appealing attitude. Given this information, it is doubtful that he has never been in a romantic relationship. Throughout his life, he has been romantically involved with two well-known people.

As of 2019, he is involved in a romantic relationship with Eva Gutowski.

It is the second woman that Morgan Justus and Brent Rivera have partnered up with. This lovely lady is employed in the modelling industry so that she may support herself. However, she does upload cover songs to her own YouTube account under her name.

This channel is where she has gained the most incredible notoriety for her work. He is now in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Pierson Wodzynski.

Must Read:- Meghan Markle Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, Honors!

Brent Rivera Awards And Honors

Brent Rivera has only managed to bring home one of the three significant distinctions bestowed upon him. At the tenth annual Streamy Awards, which took place in 2020, he was honored with the “Juanpa Zurita’s Creator Honor.”

Throwback to the Bahamas 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ck7WIG0so7 — Brent Rivera (@BrentRivera) May 20, 2022

In 2019, he was nominated for the Choice Male Web Star category by the 9th Annual Streamy Awards and the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Read More:- Meghan Markle Talks About The Queen In An Emotional Way!