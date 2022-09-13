One of the most widely used social media sites in the Philippines, Instagram, is where many Filipinos follow their favorite celebrities. 1985, Anne Curtis-Smith, a Kapamilya actress, was recently named the top Instagram influencer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On the international metrics website Hype Auditor’s list of the Top 100 Movies and TV Instagram Influencers in the UAE for September 2019, the “It’s Showtime” host came first. With 1.6 million of her 12.8 million subscribers coming from the UAE, Anne outperformed other foreign superstars to take the top spot on the list.

Along with updates on her Hollywood profession, she frequently publishes pictures of her family and herself. Additionally, Anne advertises companies she supports on the platform. She has maintained her position as the most followed Filipina on the platform for years.

Anne Curtis Net Worth

A television host, recording singer, and actress of Filipino and Australian descent, Anne Curtis has a $10 million fortune. 2014 saw Anne being pressured into paying back taxes to the Philippines’ government. Ultimately, she consented to pay back taxes and penalties totaling $2 million.

According to court documents, Anne stated that between 2010 and 2012, she made almost $5 million. The financial advisors ultimately discovered the correct amount to be closer to $7 million. When Anne starred in the film “No Other Woman,” it became an immediate smash and brought in $270 million at the box office, increasing her riches.

Anna also has an impressive collection of exquisite automobiles! Owner Anne is the proud owner of a $50,000, 362 horsepower Audi Q5. Additionally, she owns a stunning Audi A3 worth about $45,000.

To travel around town, Anne typically drives her Audi. Lastly, she has a magnificent $80,000 Porsche Macan S. This Anne’s automobile has 375 horsepower. In just 4.8 seconds, Anne can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph thanks to her 375 HP engine.

Anne Curtis Early Life

Carmencita Ojales, a Filipino from Bolinao, Pangasinan, and James Ernest Curtis-Smith, an Australian barrister, were the parents of Anne Ojales Curtis-Smith, who was born in Yarrawonga, Victoria, Australia.

In 1982, her father got hitched to Ojales. Jasmine, the youngest of her two sisters, is a performer. Their half-sister Clare, who was on their father’s side, passed away in 2007 at four months from a cardiovascular illness.

Due to her half-Filipino heritage, Curtis would travel to the Philippines to see her mother’s family. A talent scout met 12-year-old Curtis in 1997 and inquired about her interest in competing in a young beauty contest.

While her mother urged her to try it, her father thought it might be a hoax. Curtis started visiting many talent agencies after that without her father’s knowledge. She had already decided to settle down in the Philippines with her family at that point.

At the time, Curtis could not communicate in the Filipino language and was compelled to attend lessons.

Anne Curtis Career

Curtis began her acting career in Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis around 1997. She subsequently secured deals with GMA Network and Viva Films. Ikaw Na Sana, a drama series, was the setting of her very first television debut.

In movies like Honey, Ika-13 Kapitulo, and several others from 1998 to 2003, Curtis had a streak of small and supporting parts. In 2004, Curtis switched from the GMA Network to ABS-CBN, calling the decision “significantly mind-blowing.”

The drama Hiram, starring Dina Bonnevie and Kris Aquino, was her maiden venture with the network. Curtis joined ASAP in addition to Hiram as a presenter and entertainer. Since 2009, she has presided over the television program. It’s Showtime.

It was her big break when Curtis performed the title part in the fantasy television program, Kampanerang Kuba. With director Wenn V. Deramas, this was their first joint venture.

In the television serial Maging Sino Ka Man, she portrayed Celine Magsaysay. She got praise for her role in the show, and at the PMPC Star Awards for TV, she was nominated for Best Drama Actress, marking her first acting nomination.

She participated in many notable film and television productions over the years. She appeared in the action drama Buy Bust in 2018. Curtis started practicing Pekiti-Tirsia Kali, a form of Filipino Martial Arts, to prepare for her part in the latter. Critics well welcomed her flicks.

Anne Curtis Personal Life

Her longtime partner, the chef and culinary blogger, Erwan Heussaff, proposed to Curtis in December 2016.

They exchanged vows in Queenstown, New Zealand, in November 2017. Dahlia Amélie, the couple’s child, was born to Curtis in March 2020.

According to rumors, Curtis’ character’s name in her 1997 directorial debut, Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis, inspired the name “Dahlia.”

