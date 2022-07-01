How Zeldin’s Anti-Abortion Stance May Affect N.Y. Governor’s Race?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The election heat is burning up in the United States. With the 2022 United States elections scheduled to be held this November, people are eagerly waiting for their next representatives.

Zeldin’s Anti-Abortion Stance

Lee Michael Zeldin is an American attorney, politician, and officer in the United States Army Reserve. Being a republican, he has represented New York’s 1st congressional district in the United States House of Representatives since 2015. Currently, he is the Republican candidate for the position of governor and is competing against Gov.

Kathy Hochul(Kathleen Courtney Hochul), an American lawyer and politician functioning as the 57th governor of New York since August 24, 2021. She is a member of the Democratic Party, the first female governor, and also the first governor from upstate New York since the 1930s.

Earlier this week, during the campaign, the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin, said that the judgment to overturn Roe v. Wade was a victory for the family, life, and the Constitution. While on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul moved out a general election warning that if in case her Republican competitor wins at the election held in November, then he can follow the Supreme Court’s authority and shorten the New Yorkers’ abortion rights.

But on the other hand Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent, never said a single word about the judgment to overturn Roe v. Wade. A few days after congratulating the verdict, Mr. Zeldin instead adhered to bashing Ms. Hohol’s handling of crime, inflation, and the pandemic.

The 2022 United States elections will be the most competitive general election that the Empire state has witnessed in the two decades. As per the latest reports, New York is a state that has more democrats than the republicans. They stand in the ratio of 2:1 and in order to succeed in the election, Mr. Zeldin must do the best of his ability.

Ms. Hochul is committed to convincing the voters that Zeldin’s views are more powerful than what he presents, in order to stop him. On Wednesday, the state’s first female governor said that this is not an ordinary Republican, soon before moving a new website labeling Mr. Zeldin a figure from the “extreme fringes.” She even said, “He also supports taking away women’s right to choose. This is New York.”

The overruling of Roe v. Wade is not just a simple case for a state like New York, which legalized abortion in 1970 and was the second in the nation to do so. As per the latest estimate based on the recent polls calculated by The New York Times before the Dobbs judgment was revealed, around 63% of New York’s adults believed that abortion should be legal. While 32% oppose this and only seven states are supporting them.

Mr. Zeldin was a conventional four-term congressman from Long Island who was trustworthy to vote to limit abortion access and to secure the nationwide funds from going to Planned Parenthood. He even co-sponsored legislation with few anomalies and federally ban abortions after 20 weeks and criminally punish doctors who violate it. These qualities helped him in reaching great positions in anti-abortion groups.

Ms. Hochul and her fellow Democrats are open with their campaigning strategies and are rich with millions of dollars to spend on campaign ads. They are even ready to set behind not just abortion but also his ideas on gun bans and support former President Donald J. Trump with an election to overrule the 2020 election results in major states.