Chaney Jones, the American rapper, Kanye West’s ex took a video to Tiktok, that filmed herself wearing a meager bikini while playing football with Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christain.

It was on Tuesday, June 28, that she topped the internet with her appearance with Sean Love Combs’ two sons. The video captured the 24-year-old social media influencer, running to catch the football through a lawn surrounded by palm trees.

Since the bikini she opted for the day out was quite a thong, it was nearly revealing her body especially when she ran wearing the colorful simple thing.

While running to catch the ball, she knocked down a yellow-bikini girl and added the viral track “oh no oh no oh no no no no” to the video she posted on her Tiktok.

The video posting didn’t end there, she again took another video to Tiktok where the Puff Daddy’s sons, Justin Combs and Christain Combs, who are 28 and 22 respectively, played football along with the model.

The first and second clips did not fail to impress the 60k followers she had on the short-term video hosting platform, and even encouraged many of them to share lovely comments below the clip as they were equally energetic and cheerful.

She kind of gained a mixed response under her post as many started to deviate from the video and dragged Kanye into it as they broke up soon after they hooked up. Some followers even passed judgemental comments like Ye this time got a girl who knows to play, referring to her game as well as their breakup.

Others commented putting light on the fact that Chaney Jones is a lookalike of model baron Kim Kardashian, who recently divorced Ye. The opinionative followers commented that surely Kanye must have had a type, resembling the physical construction of his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend.

Many sarcastic and funny comments were also shared by many of the followers under Chaney’s recent post.

Though Kanye and Chaney had a fling for only a short period, they were able to be the highlighting topic ever since the ex-couple started dating. Evidently, the publicity of their relationship heightened due to the closeness of the influencer with the SKIMS founder Kim.

The short fling was quite interesting as they were reported to have gone on a romantic trip to Japan in May, which was followed by the rapper’s $257k worth of gifts to Chaney.

Last month, a source revealed that Kanye is not trying to pressure anyone, including Chaney in the relationship, for he is in a mental state where he accepts things as it is. The source continued their statement by saying that Chaney was actually an understanding person and stood with the rapper when the public raised their eyebrows at him. Their private trip has played a major role in getting the couple together with much affection and Chaney has not even once failed to make the Entrepreneur laugh as she was the only source of light for a certain time for Ye.