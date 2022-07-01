0 SHARES Share Tweet

According to court documents, Rebecca Drucker, Ricky Martin’s former manager, is suing the singer-songwriter for almost USD $3 million in unpaid fees.

Drucker, it has, was in charge of the Puerto Rican singer on two separate occasions. From 2014 to 2018, and again from 2020 to 2022, Drucker’s personal and professional life was “under great disarray,” he said.

Ricky Martins Former Manager Sues Him For Alleging Breach Of Contract

“Recording contracts, touring and sponsorship agreements, and other professional commitments” are examples of Drucker’s assistance to Martin in the complaint brought to the LA Central District Court.

According to the 15-page complaint, “Martin made millions of dollars and owed Rebecca substantial commissions with Rebecca at his side.”

According to the data, Drucker thinks Martin was intimidated by a “potentially career-ending charge” in September 2020. As a consequence of her guidance, she claims the singer was able to “revive unharmed.”

According to the complaint, their business association was “forced” to stop. Drucker claims that Martin often misled and lied to her, ultimately leading to her resignation in April 2022. He “now threatened” to use the nondisclosure agreement to pressurize her into silence, but she had refused to comply with his demands.

Ducker Has Sought A Jury Trial To Decide On Every Claim And Cause Of Action

Martin is said to be working on a follow-up to 2020’s “Pausa” named “Play,” although no official release date has been set.

Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb feature in Abe Sylvia and Tate Taylor’s comedy.

It is what Rebecca Drucker, Martin’s manager, argues in new court filings acquired by ET: She claims she has not the money she is entitled to as per their supposed management agreement. Under the management agreement they signed, Martin “maliciously” failed to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions she is owed, according to the claim.

On Wednesday, Drucker filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for $3 million, “or according to facts, and unpaid commissions are accumulating continually,” he said.

‘She sheltered’ him from the implications of his foolish acts,’ Drucker claims, and in the process “salvaged” his career.

If carried out this threat, Martin would face horrible consequences; he said to Rebecca, “According to the Complaint.

Drucker enlisted the help of “one of the finest defense attorneys in Los Angeles” to defend the singer from the “devastating charge.”

As Drucker put it, “the allegation eventually never saw the light of day” since Martin’s career had been salvaged by Drucker’s “strong management and advising talents.”

“Part of the job,” Drucker says, but she wasn’t what the Martin Entities thought she deserved for dealing with these problems.

