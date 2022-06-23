0 SHARES Share Tweet

The creators of the show said that Yellowjackets Season 2 would reveal Shauna’s baby

Shauna was expecting a child in the 1996 pictures, but sadly the 2021 segment made no mention of the child. The showrunner made sure that the baby’s identity would be disclosed in Yellowjackets’ second season as a result of some small confusion this caused among the audience.

Season 2 Will Disclose Shauna’s Baby

By the end of the summer, the part 2 shoot is scheduled to begin, although the release date is still uncertain. The first season’s premise involved some high school soccer players getting lost in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash.

During the nine months while the students were missing, Shauna had to face the reality that she was pregnant. She apparently attempted to self-abort the foetus but was unsuccessful, therefore she ultimately made the decision to keep the child, whose imprints were not discovered in the timeline of 2021.

Fans start to anticipate their own theories about the kid’s story at these moments because this particular component was not demonstrated.

When the host of The Variety show inquired if the public can learn about Shauna’s kid in the future season of Yellowjackets, the showrunners Ashley Lyle, Jonathan Lisco, and Bart Nickerson firmly responded with a “Yes,” confirming the previous expectation of the baby’s whereabouts.

To encourage viewers to stick around to find out exactly what happened in the previous season, the three chose not to reveal any additional details surrounding the baby.

The baby’s character was initially developed to intensify the tense dynamic between Shauna and Jackie, the girlfriend of the baby’s father. Unexpectedly, Jackie’s death occurs near the conclusion of season 1, which would have diminished the baby’s prominence in the drama going forward. The showrunners must have adjusted the narrative because it is now certain that Shauna’s child will play some sort of part in season 2.

When compared to the newborn, Yellowjacket has many more unavoidable aspects, which are more significant. So, if the infant element is established, choosing the close would have been simpler for the writers.

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nelisse, Samantha Hanratty, Peter Gadiot, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress, and many others made up the excellent cast for the psychological drama.

With Kevin Alves, Keeya King, Luciano Leroux, and Steven Kreuger as Travis, Akilah, Javi, and Benscott respectively, The Yellowjacket season 2 would be fantastic. Unknown is the remaining casting.

Although some claim that Yellowjacket is the drama adaptation of a book, this claim is only partially accurate because the show centres on teens who ended up lost in a Canadian forest after a plane crash, whereas the book tells the tale of kids who arrived in the forest after the plane crashed after a bomb.

Read More:

Excited!! Rachel Zegler Reacts To Snow White Casting On Anniversary

Celebrity Sightings! Kim Kardashian, Presley Family, Mick Jagger, And More

After Two Years Of Relation Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Reportedly Part Way!