Nicky Hilton Net Worth, Age, Relationships, Career!

On October 5, 1983, Nicholai Olivia Hilton was born in New York City. Nicky Hilton is the name through which this model, designer, and entrepreneur are best known. In addition, her wealth is bolstered by her status as a well-known socialite and TV star.

Things To Know About Nicky Hilton Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

Nicky is a wealthy heiress since she is a descendant of Conrad Hilton, the hotel chain’s founder, and current owner.

According to some estimates, the total amount of Hilton’s wealth could exceed $20 million in 2022. Her Los Angeles mansion is worth $3 million, and that’s only one of her possessions.

She can purchase designer goods like a Chanel Half Moon purse or Jimmy Choo Crown Peep-toe Pumps.

Full Name Nicholai Olivia Hilton Profession Socialite, Model, Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur Source Of Income Collection of clothes, jewelry, footwear Biggest Assets Long Island Mansion Residence New York, New York, United States Date Of Birth 5 October 1983 Age 38 years Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons The New School for Design Children 3 (including Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild, Teddy Marilyn Rothschild) Spouse Name Todd Meister (m. 2004–2004)

James Rothschild (m. 2015) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Nicky Hilton

On July 8, 2016, at age 32, she gave birth to a daughter named Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild. The father is her second husband, James Rothschild.

(July 10, 2015) After an 11-month courtship, she wed her longtime boyfriend, James Rothchild, on October 2, 2016, at Kensington Palace. She is currently in her second union.

Accompanied her sister Paris Hilton to the Louis Verdad Fashion Show. [March 2005]

In May 2005, I went to the Maxim Top 100 Party.

Went attended the premiere of “House of Wax” (2005) with their older sister, Paris Hilton. [May 2005]

She is actively promoting the upcoming spring debut of her apparel brand. (2005) February

She and her sister Paris were close with Casey Johnson from their youth until Casey’s untimely death from diabetes on January 4, 2010.

Her best friend Casey Johnson’s daughter Ava-Monroe Johnson (born in 2006) counts her as a godmother.

Both Brooke Brinson and Whitney Davis are cousins of mine.

She is Kathy Richards’ granddaughter.

Nicky Hilton Sources Of Income

In 2004, Hilton introduced her first collection of clothes. For the Japanese firm Samantha Thavasa, she also designed a range of handbags. Nicholai’s second brand, which is more expensive, debuted the same year but at a higher price range.

On September 9, 2007, during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City, Nicholai presented its spring/summer 2008 collection. In 2014, Hilton and deluxe released a 10-piece capsule collection they designed together.

She planned everything to match her sense of style and gave each item the name of a relative who best exemplified that quality. In 2010, Hilton released a range of jewelry.

The jewelry is Art Deco-inspired and retails for roughly $200 a pop. In 2015, she debuted a small line of handbags designed in tandem with Linea Pelle.

According to Hilton, Linea Pelle approached her with the idea of developing a timeless capsule collection. I didn’t want to create those “it” bags that would be so last season.

In August 2017, Hilton announced her partnership with Tolani on a Mommy and Me capsule line. The 2018 spring season saw the debut of the collection in retailers.

Hilton’s 2019 debut with Tolani was a second collection influenced by her travels.

In February 2019, Hilton released her first footwear line in collaboration with French Sole. This September of 2019 marked the debut of Nicky Hilton’s cooperation with French shoemaker French Sole.

Most Significant Investments Of Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton reportedly made $2.625 million by selling her Hollywood Hills apartment in 2013. She lost a significant portion of the $2.8 million to $3 million she had invested in the home in 2007.

Nicky Hilton Net Worth

American businesswoman, model, socialite, heiress, and fashion designer Nicky Hilton. Nicky Hilton’s fortune is estimated at $50 million.

While Nicky Hilton may have entered the public eye as a more sedate version of her more outspoken sister Paris, she has subsequently distanced herself even further from the general craziness of celebrity culture, opting to remain largely out of the spotlight and devote her attention to her family.

Nicky Hilton Houses

After getting married in 2015, James Rothschild, heir to a wealthy banking family, moved into Nicky Hilton’s NoHo penthouse. A short three years later, the couple had purchased a lovely Long Island mansion in the Neo-Georgian style.

The Rothschild-Hiltons spent $2.7 million on a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Brookhaven in September 2018. The neo-Georgian home, built in the 1920s, occupies a four-acre corner site with a gravel in-and-out drive and an oval swimming pool, both concealed by mature maple and oak trees.

Nicky posted a photo to Instagram in April 2019 showing her husband dumping boxes in one of the six bedrooms of the vacation home, although the pair had purchased it in September 2018.

The walls are painted to look like wood panels, and there is a beautiful double bed in the room with matching Bennison fabric upholstery on the bed, canopy, and bench. Bennison’s Cochin (blue red on oyster) was also used to upholster Hilton’s armchair featured in an earlier Instagram post.

Nicky Hilton Charity

Musicians and Performers Speak Out for Social Change

Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes in Children

Supporting Children Worldwide: Cathy’s Kids Foundation

Charity: Gabrielle’s Angels

A Wish Come True: The Make-A-Wish Foundation

Fund for Research on Ovarian Cancer

Quotes By Nicky Hilton

When I’m wide awake and can’t sleep, I play online blackjack until I’m either exhausted, or my bankroll is depleted.

Nicky Hilton Early Life

Nicholai, 38-year-old Olivia Rothschild Hilton, was born in New York City on October 5, 1983. She was raised in Los Angeles.

She is the niece of Kim and Kyle Richards and the daughter of Richard Hilton, a hotel heir and real estate businessman, and Kathy Hilton Avanzino, a former actress.

Hilton was given the name Hilton in honor of her grandfather, Conrad “Nicky” Hilton Jr.

She is the middle child among four siblings: Paris Hilton (born in 1981), Barron Hilton II (1989), and Conrad Hilton III (born in 1993). (born 1994). She came from a Roman Catholic family. Some of Hilton’s ancestry includes Norway, Germany, Italy, England, Ireland, and Scotland.

Hilton completed high school in 2001 at the Upper East Side’s all-female Catholic institution, Convent of the Sacred Heart. She attended Parsons, The New School for Design, and the Fashion Institute of Technology but did not graduate.

Nicky Hilton Career

In 2004, Nicky Hilton launched her debut apparel collection, marking the beginning of her career as a fashion designer. After working as a bag designer for Samantha Thavasa, she founded her label, Nicholai. She debuted a line of jewelry in 2010.

With deluxe’s help, she released a ten-piece line in 2014. During the same year, she published a book titled 365 Style, which focused on the world of fashion. In 2015, she worked on a cosmetics line with Smashbox and a small range of handbags with Linea Pelle.

She worked with Tolani on multiple collections between 2017 and 2019. This year she also debuted her first line of footwear with French Sole. More than that, Nicky Hilton is a model who has worked with companies like Antz Pantz. She was also featured in fashion periodicals like Lucire.

Nicky formed a partnership with investors to launch a hotel franchise, but she later sued her partner in federal court because she didn’t like how they used her name. In 2007, Nicky’s business partners countersued her for breach of contract.

Must Read:- Jamie Roy, Scottish DJ & Producer Passes Away At Age Of 33!

Nicky Hilton Relationships

Nicky Hilton wed her childhood buddy and fellow Las Vegan, Todd Meisner, in 2004. When asked, they both admitted that they had gotten married “on a whim,” and the marriage was canceled after only three months.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild met during Petra Ecclestone’s wedding in 2011. They started dating quickly and became engaged in 2014.

In 2015, at Kensington Palace, they tied the knot in a glorious royal ceremony. Nicky Hilton drove up in a Bentley and stepped out in a Valentino Haute Couture gown that cost $77,000.

It was reported that Nicky’s long veil caused a minor hiccup when she was going to leave her hotel and make her way to Kensington Palace in a Bentley.

Paris was the maid of honor and said her younger sister’s wedding was like something out of a fairy tale. The Rothschilds’ first kid was born in 2016, and their name is James. They welcomed their second kid in 2017.

Nicky Hilton Additional Attempts

Nicky Rothschild Hilton partnered to launch the Nicky O Hotels in Miami and Chicago in 2006.

In the same year, Hilton filed a lawsuit in Federal Court in Los Angeles, claiming he had damaged her brand and asking for an injunction to prevent him from using the name.

Her business partners sued Hilton on February 12, 2007, for breaking a contract.

Read More:- Yeat Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age, Career!