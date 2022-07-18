0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rich Paul was listed as one of the top influential people in the world in 2020 and regarded as the top most successful basketball agent.

A high-school basketball player, Paul became such a massive name in the context of sports that a rule made by the NCAA was famously called “Rich Paul Rule” by the media as he never attended a college, although Paul opposed this rule.

Who Is Rich Paul? Everything You Need To Know

So, if you want to know what made Paul go from rags to riches on the path of name and fame, then read the mini version of Paul’s biography given below.

As we hinted earlier, Paul is a most celebrated basketball agent and an NBA personnel who founded a company called Klutch Sports Group in 2003.

He has represented some of the biggest NBA stars, such as Le Bron James, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, and many more.

Early Life Of Rich Paul

Rich Paul used to live in a one-bedroom apartment with his father above his father’s candy shop in Cleveland, Ohio, US.

The junior Paul was always interested in doing business and began working in his father’s store when he was seven years old, which developed his entrepreneurship skills.

His father, Rich Paul Sr., died in 1999 due to cancer. Data about his mother and further family is not available.

The influential agent was born on 16 December 1981 in his hometown, Cleveland, and is currently 40 years old.

Career Of Rich Paul

After his father’s death, Paul began selling rare jerseys in the back of his car. In 2002, he met LeBron James at an airport and sold some of his rare jerseys to him that impressed James, and they became close friends in the following years.

With the help of James, he became a part of the inner circle of the NBA, where he was in charge of networking, planning events, and marketing.

Paul began working with sports agent Leon Rose and learned all the tricks and techniques of the sports agent world.

In 2012, Paul left the Creative Artist Agency and founded his company named Klutch Sports Group. James joined it and also became the biggest client of the company.

Till now, 25 clients have signed various contracts with the agency worth $1 Billion.

Who Is Rich Paul’s Girlfriend?

Currently, Rich Paul is dating Jennifer Meyer, an American Jewelry designer. They began dating in late 2018, and their relationship has been growing stronger without any bad rumors.

Net Worth And Salary

The powerful agent has collected approximately $120 million from his entrepreneurship skills.

And annually, he earns around $30 million from various commissions.

Quick And Interesting Facts About Him

Paul is 1.85 cm tall or 6 feet and 1 inch with 74 kg or 162 lbs.

His father raised him as Roman Catholic and admitted him to a Roman Catholic school, Benedictine High School, located in his hometown.

To promote financial literacy among the youth, he launched Klutch Conversations in 2020.

He has two mansions in Los Angeles and Cleveland.

Rich also became a member of the United Talent Agency’s Board of Directors in 2020.

Conclusion

With intelligence and hard work, he made strong relationships which helped him to rise to prominence. He is praised for his honesty, work ethic, and empathy for his clients.

He remained focused throughout his life and fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

