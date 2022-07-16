0 SHARES Share Tweet

Channing Matthew Tatum, the American actor is substituting Chris Evans in a new movie, ‘Project Artemis’ by Scarlett Johansson. The unexpected decision came into action when the film faced a change in direction.

The latest reports show that the Project Artemis film is getting ready for a new cast with the entry of Channing Tatum replacing the actor, Chris Evans.

Channing Tatum Will Lead Role In Upcoming Scarlett Johansson Film

If you are expecting the plot details of the movie, it’s very disappointing that it is kept wrapped. Though certain hints were given and so far categorized under romantic comedy entertainment set, they are not ready to reveal further plot details of the new film.

The reports already shared that Apple has acquired the rights to the film and the initial development details were announced earlier. In such early news, the details surrounding the filming were that Scarlett Johansson was landing the film, Chris Evans cast, and Jason Bateman directing Project Artemis.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the reunion of Johansson and Chris Evans, as they are much awaiting a great movie just like they worked together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s all over a decade ago and they together were in The Nanny Diaries and The Perfect Score.

As the majority of the audience seemed to be really happy with the reunion, everything went upside down as the project planned to reschedule and shift with a new cast.

The latest news hit the internet with its substitute in the character and other than the change in casting, the film is substituting the current director with a new one. Now in the role of Jason Bateman, the new director named Greg Berlanti, the co-creator of Arrowverse is signing in.

Chris Evans Departed From Project Artemis Early This June

After Bateman’s departure from the new movie, Evans popped up from scheduling conflicts and this made the studio search for an all-new director. The team had gone through various profiles and finally showed their interest in Greg.

The scheduling conflicts and the change in casting and direction stand with a big question mark against the future of Project Artemis. For the fans of both the actor and director, the news seems to be really disappointing as the team of the movie torn apart the longtime waiting of the die heart fans of Scarlett Johansson and Evans.

But other than the disappointing missing of the actor and director, the comedic performance of Tatum and the Black Widow actress brings hope to the film’s future. The new pairing in the film assures a promising fresh concept for the viewers.

The Project Artemis film makes a historical marking of Berlanti’s fourth time as a director behind the camera. The prior three makings by Greg were successful, and for this time too, the audience is expecting his best to watch on the screen.

As the news about the rescheduling of the film was widespread, the audience will surely keep their eyes on the further proceedings and development of Project Artemis from the Apple film.

