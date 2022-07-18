22.6 C
Who Is Tyler The Creator? Net Worth 2022, Age, Career

Tyler is a rapper, fashion designer, vocalist, music video director, record producer, and songwriter from the United States who gained prominence in the early 2010s. Tyler The Creator has a net worth of 16 million dollars.

Tyler is also recognized as the founder and de facto leader of Odd Future, an alternative hip-hop group. He is a visual artist best recognized for his distinctive sound and music videos.

Are you curious about how he came up with his stage name?

His peculiar stage name comes from his MySpace profile where he shares tunes, lyrics, and other creative projects.

As the co-founder and de facto leader of the alternative hip hop group Odd Future in the early 2010s. He’s also responsible for creating all of the group’s artwork, including clothes and other goods.

In February 2011, Tyler performed “Sandwiches” on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” It was his debut appearance on television. Tyler and Odd Future’s “Loiter Squad” premiered on Adult Swim in March 2012. The show ran for three seasons.

How Much Does Tylor Earn?

Tyler is worth $16 million. This includes earnings from his solo albums as well as projects he worked on as a part of Odd Future, as well as the television show and sketch comedy show “Loiter Squad” on Adult Swim.

Other Businesses Of Tylor

Tylor’s other businesses include Golf Wang, Gold Media, and Odd Future Records.

Tyler established his streaming service app, Golf Media, from 2015 to 2018, which featured his scripted programming as well as a Livestream of the yearly music event, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Odd Future Records is an American music company that was founded in 2011 by Tyler as a branch of Sony Music Entertainment.

Childhood Of Tyler

Tyler’s mother is Louisa Whitman. Her ancestors are European-Canadian and African-American. After her husband abandoned their family while Tyler and his sister Lynda were little, Louisa Whitman raised them as single mothers in Ladera Heights, California.

Tyler’s Education

Tyler Gregory Okonma was born on March 6, 1991, in Ladera Heights, California, to a Nigerian father of Igbo descent and an American mother of mixed African-American and European-Canadian heritage.

He never knew his father and grew up in the Los Angeles area of Ladera Heights.

He would rip the cover off a CD box and create cover art for his fantasy albums, complete with a tracklist and song durations before he could even compose music.

