Jeff Foxworthy is a quite popular and recognized American comedian, author, and actor. After the release of his book in 1993, “You Might Be A Redneck,” he rose to fame. In addition, he has written more than 26 novels over his career. Additionally, he has released six comedic albums, two of which have achieved multi-platinum status in the US.

Jeff Foxworthy Age, Net Worth, Wife, Weight, Kids, Bio, Career, And More

In Georgia, Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born in 1958. He was Jimmy Abstance Foxworthy and Carol Linda Foxworthy’s first child. His father held a prominent role at IBM. It seems logical that Jeff’s financial status was sound as a result.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Jeff started his career at IBM. After spending five years there, he realized that he valued making people laugh more than using computers. On the recommendation of a coworker, Jeff gave a performance at Atlanta’s Punchline comedy club, which in 1984 served as the site of the Great Southeastern Laugh-off. He won the competition handily. It impacted him so much that he made the decision to quit his job and seek a career as a comedian.

Quick Facts

Jeff Foxworthy won the American Comedy Award for Funniest Male Stand-Up Comedian in 1990.

Jeff was also selected as the Favorite Male Performer in a New TV Series.

Jeff Foxworthy’s Age

Jeff Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958, and is 63 years old as of 2022. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches and 178 centimeters tall, yet his weight is only 74 kilos or 163.142 pounds.

Jeff Foxworthy’s Net Worth And Professional Career

In 2022, Jeff’s net worth is anticipated to surpass around $120 million. His success as a well-known comedian and a successful author of more than 26 books increased his net worth.

Jeff started out by writing one-liners. He cracked jokes about rednecks or those from rural areas who were perceived by the wealthy and affluent to be uneducated. Then You Might Be A Redneck If album came in at number 38 on the Billboard 200 rankings.

Jeff Foxworthy’s Relationship

Pamela Gregg and Jeff got married in 1995. The couple’s other children include two girls named Jordan and Juliane Foxworthy. Jeff is also associated with a Durham organization that helps children with cancer receive treatment. He allegedly helps the hospital raise money for cancer treatments for children.

Interesting Facts About Jeff Foxworth

Throughout his life, Jeff has written a number of books, including Dirt On My Shirt, How To Really Stink At Work, and How To Really Stink At Golf.

Jeff Foxworthy is an exceptionally talented person.

In addition to being a comic, he is a prolific writer, producer, television and radio personality, novelist, and author who has published some best-selling books like Dirt on My Shirt and How to Really Stink At Golf.

The American Comedy Award USA, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Gene Weed Special Achievement Award are just a few of the honors that Jeff Foxworthy has received. Additionally, he has received nominations for five Grammy Awards, the CableACE Awards, the Daytime Emmy Awards, and other notable honors.

