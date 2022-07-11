0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ray J (William Ray Norwood Jr.) known professionally as Ray J is an American singer, actor, and TV personality.

Born in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Carson, California, he’s the younger brother of recording artist and actress Brandy Norwood and the primary cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg.

In January 2017, he was available and competed in the 19th season of a famous TV show known as Celebrity Big Brother.

Who Is Ray J? Interesting Facts And Networth

Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates-Norwood are the parents of William Ray Norwood Jr. Multi-platinum recording artist Brandy, and his older sister, who is also a musician.

Early in his life, he and his family moved from McComb, Mississippi to Los Angeles, California. He appeared in TV advertisements for reputable companies in 1989.

Quick Facts About Ray J

William Ray Norwood Jr. is now 41 years old, as of 2022

William Ray Norwood Jr.’s hair color is black

Ray J’s eyes are black.

William Ray Norwood Jr.’s height is approximately 5’5″ feet and his weight is approximately 72 kilograms.

Age And Early Life Explored

In Carson, Nevada, William Ray Norwood Jr. finished his studies. His highest level of schooling is a high school diploma. His first album was published in 1997. Ray J started out as an actor in 1993, hosting the American television show Rhythm & Jam.

Ray J’s Net Worth And Professional Career

Ray J is a rapper, music producer, and actor with a 14 million dollars net worth. William Ray Norwood Jr. is arguably best known for his position in the “domestic video” that catapulted Kim Kardashian to superstar status. He was additionally accomplished as a singer and hosted TV shows.

Ray J’s Girlfriend, Wife, And Children’s Status

Princess Love and Ray J were wed in August 2016 at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles. The two famous people were seen together on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop in Hollywood.

Ray married style clothier Princess Love in Los Angeles in August 2016.

Ray J has three children Epik Ray Norwood, Melody Love Norwood, and Melody Love Norwood. Their daughter was named Melody Love. She was born on May 22, 2018. The couple’s kid, Epik Ray, was born on January 7, 2020. Princess Love filed for divorce in May 2020.

Interesting Facts About Ray J

Ray J made his film debut in 1994 with the movie The Enemy Within as Todd.

William Ray Norwood Jr. has likewise starred in lots of famous American films.

Once Upon a Time is one of his well-known films.

Ray J films include We Were Colored (1995), and Mars Attacks! (1996), Christmas at Water’s Edge (2004), and Save the Last Dance 2 (2006).

Norwood’s life at this time influenced his acting career. His easy-going personality and boyish looks attracted the producers of Brandy’s television show, Moesha, granting him a position on the UPN series as Dorian D-Money, which he played from 1999 until the show’s conclusion in 2001, according to Bradley Torreano of AllMusic.

Read More