Kerry Washington’s Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family, Husband, Height, And More!

Kerry Washington is a film actress. She was born on January 31, 1977, in New York, New York, United States. Known for being a film and television actor, an activist, a voice artist, and a television producer who works largely in Hollywood.

Kerry Washington’s Age And Early Life Explored

Kerry Washington is an American actress who got into the limelight after starring Olivia Pope in the ABC drama Scandal. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy, a SAG Award, and a Golden Globe for her performance.

She is also known for her roles as Della Bea Robinson in Ray (2004), Kay in The Last King of Scotland (2006), and Alicia Masters in the live-action Fantastic Four films of 2005 and 2007.

For her work as Mia Warren in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, she received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.

Kerry Washington was a member of the TADA! Youth Theater youth organization and attended the Spence School in Manhattan from the time she was a child until she graduated from high school in 1994. At the age of 13, she was taken to see Nelson Mandela speak at Yankee Stadium upon his release from prison.

She earned a Phi Beta Kappa degree in anthropology and sociology from George Washington University in 1998. She additionally studied at Michael Howard Studios in New York City.

In addition to Washington’s acting, her costumes as Olivia Pope attracted high-quality attention, prompting Vanity Fair to call the role one of the Top Ten Best-Dressed TV Characters in 2013. The achievement of Olivia Pope’s wardrobe, according to the show’s gown designer, Lyn Paolo, was essentially founded on the concept of having [her character] wear such delicate, female colors in a man’s world.

In 2014, Washington and Paolo received the Influencer Award at the 2014 Ace Fashion Awards for Olivia Pope’s fashionable garments at the show.

Quick Facts About Kerry Washington

Kerry made her first appearance in the 2000 drama movie Our Song, wherein she played Lanisha Brown.

In 1994, Kerry visited the anthology collection ABC Afterschool Special for her role as Heather in an episode titled Magical Make-Over.

Washington is obsessed with pineapples.

Kerry Washington’s net worth and career

As of 2022, Kerry Washington’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million US dollars. She was paid $1.1 million for each episode of Little Fires Everywhere.

Kerry Washington’s Boyfriend, Husband, and Kids

On June 24, 2013, Kerry Washington married Nnamdi Asomugha, a US soccer player. They have a boy and a girl. In the past, she was romantically linked to actors like David Moscow, Common, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Efraim Grimberg.

Kerry Washington is a member of a Creative Coalition, which is a group of actors, writers, artists, and producers who seek out issues that are at the forefront of national debate. She is likewise a member of V-Day, an international movement that brings recognition to violence towards ladies and girls.

In March 2016, Washington and fellow ShondaLand colleagues, Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, and Shonda Rhimes, seemed in a business endorsing Hillary Clinton for President. In 2020, she produced and starred in the Hulu edition of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere along with Reese Witherspoon.

