Who Is Robyn Rihanna Net Worth, Age, Career, And More

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Saint Michael, Barbados, on February 20, 1988. She grew up in Bridgetown. Even though she is now well-known, she still thinks of the island as her home.

When a record producer persuaded Rihanna to come to the U.S. and record demo tapes, she became well-known. She signed with Def Jam in 2005.

And now, with a net worth of $1.7 billion, Rihanna is the first person from Barbados to be worth $1 billion.

Rihanna Net Worth

When it comes to the youngest self-made millionaire woman in the United States, she wasn’t raised in a Manhattan high rise or the Hollywood Hills.

Rihanna, on the other hand, has made a fortune from her own music and business endeavors for the third year in a row, the 34-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty CEO reached Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women.

Robyn Rihanna came in at number 21 and is the only billionaire under the age of 40 on the list.

Several hundred million dollars of Rihanna’s $1.4 billion fortune comes from her music business. youngest self-made millionaire woman in the United States,

This includes products from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty’s three retail stores.

Rihanna Dating History

Even though her first two albums did well, she didn’t become a household name until her third one came out in 2007.

With her hit song “Umbrella,” she became a worldwide star, won her first Grammy Award, and became well-known in the music business. Anti, her last album, came out in 2016.

Rihanna also performs. Battleship, which came out in 2012, was her first movie.

Bates Motel, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Ocean’s Eight are some of the other movies he has worked on.

Rihanna Career

In 2003, Rihanna and two of her other musical partners got together to make a musical trio. Evan Rogers, an American record producer, found her where she was born, on the island of Barbados.

Even though the young girl group didn’t have a name or any songs, Rogers gave them a chance.

Rogers said, “As soon as Rihanna walked into the room, it seemed like the other two young women didn’t exist.” Rihanna went to Rogers’ house and sang Mariah Carey’s “Legend” and “Feeling” by Destiny’s Child.

Most people know Rihanna for what she does in business these days.

She has been an ambassador for brands like Armani and Dior. This helped her meet people in the beauty business, which led to her making her own products.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line has shades for women of color that are hard to find.

