Bobby Lee’s actual name is Robert Lee, Jr who is a well-known comedian and actor.

With the aid of his birthplace, he is American by his birth. The name of his domestic metropolis is in San Diego, California, United States.

Who Is Bobby Lee? Net worth, Age, Girlfriend, And Early Life

Bobby Lee was born as Robert Young Lee, Jr. in San Diego County, California to Jeanie and Robert Lee who are his loving parents.

Lee and his more youthful brother grew up in Poway, California. Lee was a student at Painted Rock Elementary.

Quick Facts About Bobby Lee

Bobby Lee stands at a height of five feet six inches, or in any other case, 1.67 m, or 167 cm.

He weighs around sixty-six kg or 138 lbs.

His hair and eyes are also black.

He is a health freak as well. He wears a shoe length of 7.5 US.

Age And Early Life Explored

Bobby Lee labored at diverse jobs at cafes and eating places before pursuing a profession in comedy. He was determined to strive to stand up throughout one of their newbie nights.

Additionally, Lee is known to include members of his own family in a number of his works.

His younger brother has made multiple appearances in non-speaking roles on various TV shows. In 2013, he hosted the ninth MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert.

In 2020, Lee started a co-website hosting the Bad Friends podcast with Andrew Santino.

Bobby Lee’s Net Worth And Career

As an actor and comedian, Bobby Lee has been able to amass a net worth of nearly $2 million as of 2022.

For the most part, his fortune has come from his acting roles and podcast, and he appears to have done well for himself.

Bobby Lee’s Relationships

Though Lee doesn’t flaunt it outside the media, Bobby Lee is married to his longtime girlfriend, Khalyla. The couple met on a famous online relationship app, Tinder.

After a good deal of hypotheses and rumors about their relationship, Lee uploaded the post on social media, confirming that they were dating each other.

The couple made it professional once they were married in August 2016 at New York Church.

Interesting Facts About Bobby Lee

Bobby Lee is quite active on social media apps and has a huge fan following there.

Lee has admitted in numerous interviews that his mother and father had hoped he could carry on with his own circle of relatives’ business. In a number of his works, Lee is thought to incorporate his own circle of relatives. Lee is an avid puppy lover.

He may be very near his own circle of relatives and siblings and is present with them in Los Angeles.

Lee was the first East Asian solid member of Mad TV in 2001 and remained so until the series ended in 2009. He got here again for a short stint while MAD TV swung again to motion in 2016.

