Did Kendrick Lamar Confirm His Second Child’s Birth?

Kendrick Lamar’s highly awaited follow-up to 2017’s DAMN, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, has finally been revealed as the artwork for his future album. The album will be titled Untitled Unmastered. That has not been the only thing on which the spotlight has been focused.

It would appear from looking at the album’s cover that the rapper is a parent to at least two kids. With a barbed-wire crown on his head, Lamar is shown cradling his daughter on the cover of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was released in 2012.

The rapper, who is 34 years old, is accompanied by his fiancée, Whitney Alford, who is concealing a handgun in her waistband.

Is Kendrick Lamar Expecting His Second Child With His Girlfriend?

The fact that the 14-time Grammy winner’s girlfriend is pictured holding a newborn draws attention to the fact that they are expecting their first child together.

This time around, every family member is dressed in white to ensure that they are in perfect harmony with one another.

While Alford tends to the newborn, Lamar turns his back on the camera and looks away from the bed. Kendrick Lamar wrote the following in the caption that was attached to the cover art: “Big Steppers and Mr. Morale are performing.”

They have not disclosed any information regarding the birth of the couple’s second child to the general public.

His fiancée did not share any images of herself while pregnant on her social media accounts. Although his first child was supposedly born in 2019, he likes to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

To clarify, neither Kendrick Lamar nor his fiancée has made any public statements confirming their plans to conceive a second child together.

Recently, the first single from the new album titled “The Heart Part 5” was made available, and the music video for it quickly became quite popular.

Nipsey Hussle, Will Smith, and Kanye West, to mention a few of the celebrities who appear in the video, have their faces digitally transformed into Lamar’s likeness.

Kendrick Lamar recently shared a photo on his Instagram account that included him with his two children.

A post that the rapper made on Instagram on Wednesday dropped a hint about the release of his upcoming album, which is titled “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”

The woman in the backdrop, who looks to be Whitney Alford’s long-term fiancée, is seen carrying what appears to be one of the children that he and his partner have together. Renell Medrano took a photograph.

To maintain their anonymity, Lamar and his girlfriend withhold a great deal of personal information about themselves and their families.

Although Alford was carrying their first child, their daughter’s name, who was born in July 2019 but has not yet been disclosed, has not been disclosed. They have never uploaded a photo of their daughter to any of their web galleries before.

Many bystanders and media outlets interpreted this as implying that the new photos portrayed their daughter with a second child.

Since they both attended Compton High School in California during the same period, they had known one another for more than a decade. In an interview with the New York Times in 2014, Lamar stated that he has been there. “

The rapper had not given a public performance in several years before his appearance at the Super Bowl in February, which marked the beginning of the end of his general performance hiatus. His fans were ecstatic when he announced the release of his fifth studio album just a few weeks ago, and they continue to be so.

The successor to “DAMN.,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for music in 2017, is the title track. On Sunday, “The Heart Part 5” was made available as a digital single for purchase.

