18.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
EconomynewsWalt Would Truly Hate The Changes Made At Disney...
Economynews

Walt Would Truly Hate The Changes Made At Disney World!

Tyler James
By Tyler James

-

5
0

The theme park has big plans to add something that the company’s founder was opposed to.

Walt Disney, who started the company that bears his name, had a very clear idea of how family fun should be. His early movies were all rated G, which meant that the whole family could watch them without worrying that something would get too adult or even close to it.

A Huge Change Plans The Theme Park

When Disneyland opened in 1955, it was clear that the man who ran the Walt Disney (DIS) company knew what he liked and what he wanted. Some things, according to Walt Disney, did not belong in his company’s theme park.

Walt Would Truly Hate The Changes Made At Disney World!

That meant gum, ice cream, and cotton candy. Not because he didn’t think they were good for families, but because they were sticky and hard to clean up. He was right, but ice cream and cotton candy did become mainstays at Disney theme parks in the end.

But the original head of the Mouse House drew a line in the sand about one thing that lasted for decades after he was gone.

“No beer, no alcohol, nothing. Because that makes things noisier. In a famous interview with the Saturday Evening Post, he said, “That brings in people we don’t want, and I don’t think they need it.”

The same no-alcohol policy was used in the company’s second theme park as well. Magic Kingdom in Florida, which is now part of the Disney World family of parks, did not serve alcohol at all for a long time, and it still doesn’t serve it very often.

Disney has kept most of the water out of Magic Kingdom, but not all of it. You can’t buy any kind of alcohol as you walk through the park. You can, however, buy some alcoholic drinks at some of the theme park’s sit-down restaurants.

“At the Magic Kingdom, you can only buy alcohol at certain table service restaurants. At these restaurants, you can buy beer, wine, and hard cider, but you can’t buy spirits. You might find a cocktail-like twist on the “only beer, wine, or cider” rule, like sangria, but you won’t find drinks with vodka, rum, whiskey, tequila, or anything similar “TouringPlans.com gave the details.

This policy is a little bit hypocritical, since Epcot, the second Disney World theme park to open, was built around the idea of trying drinks from different countries. Even though “Drink the World” is not an official Disney idea, alcohol is a big part of what Epcot is all about.

At both Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, you can also buy drinks as you walk around the park. That still won’t be possible at Magic Kingdom.

Alcohol will only be served in restaurants, but a new report from News Today makes it clear that hard liquor is finally coming to Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom has always been a little bit of a throwback that relies more on memories than on new ideas. The “Haunted Mansion,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and even “Space Mountain” and “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad,” which are some of its most famous attractions, are old. They’re fun, but they’re not as good as the newer rides at the company’s other parks.

Read More:

Previous articleBradley Cooper Net Worth, Career, Movies, Height, And More!
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Bradley Cooper Net Worth, Career, Movies, Height, And More!

In October 2006, Bradley Cooper proposed to actress Jennifer Esposito. They exchanged vows in December. In May 2007, however,...
Net Worth

Mike Judge Net Worth, Salary, Age, And More

Michael Craig Judge, better known as Mike Judge, is a well-known American actor, animator, writer, producer, director, and musician....
Net Worth

Who Is Carice Van Houten? Height, Net Worth, Instagram, And More!

Carice Anouk Van Houten is a trendy Dutch actress and singer. She was born on September 5, 1976, in...
Net Worth

All About Spencer Pratt Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

This very handsome and charming man was born on August 14, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. He is now...
Top News

Who Is Horacio Pagani? Net Worth, Wife, Age, And More!

Horacio Pagani, an Argentine-Italian businessperson, and technologist were born on November 10, 1955. Before starting the business, Pagani held positions...
Net Worth

Marilyn Monroe Net Worth, Death, Movies, And More!

Marilyn Monroe was a renowned American actress, model, and singer. Her net worth is considered to be about $...

Must read

news

Ricky Martin Returns To Stage After Headline Making Week!!

Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican singer has been in...
news

Henry Cavill To Make Superman Related Announcement! Net Worth, Wife, Bio & More

The fact that Henry Cavill is going to play...
news

Angelina Jolie Wins Battle Against Brad Pitt Over French Winery

Angelina Jolie recently won a legal battle against her...
news

Johnny Depp Files To Appeal $2 Million Verdict In Amber Heard’s Favor From Defamation Countersuit

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are not yet done...
news

What Happened To George Jung’s Ex-Wife Mirtha Jung? Is Mirtha Jung Still Alive?

Mirtha Jung happens to be the ex-wife of a...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Legendary Investor Julian Robertson Passed Away!

When Julian Robertson questioned the prices being paid for...
Tyler James -
news

Bobby Flay Opens Up About Girlfriend Christina Perez!

Bobby Flay loves his girlfriend a lot. ET's Rachel...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty, Might Face 5 years In Prison

On August 26, 2019, Fetty Wap will perform at...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Married After 3-year Engagement

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got married  3 years...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Mike Judge Net Worth, Salary, Age, And More

Net Worth 0
Michael Craig Judge, better known as Mike Judge, is...

All About Spencer Pratt Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

Net Worth 0
This very handsome and charming man was born on...

Natasha Lyonne Net Worth, Age, Relationship, Early Life, And Much More

Biography 0
Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein, known as Natasha Lyonne, was...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun