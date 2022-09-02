Several sources report that the “paradise” of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is in trouble. To the original

The model has left the family estate in Tampa, Florida, for Costa Rica after a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shocking decision to return to the NFL. Brady, however, has stayed behind to practice with his team.

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen In Epic Fight

A source reports, “Tom and Gisele are having a fight right now.” This has happened to the two before, but they have always been made up in the past.

The Buccaneers’ 45-year-old quarterback missed 11 days of practice in August. When asked about his disappearance, the sports star said, “It’s all personal.

Everybody has their own issues.” We all have very different problems in life. Man, I’m 45 years old. “There’s a lot of crap going on.”

A second source says, “His decision to stop retiring has caused problems in the marriage. Gisele was always the one who took care of the kids.

“They agreed that he would retire to spend more time with his family, but then he changed his mind.”

“They have a fiery relationship,” says an insider. Gisele is a bit hot-headed; she has that Brazilian heat!”

In May, Bündchen told British Vogue, “I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want it to be. “It takes work to really be in tune with someone, especially when you have kids,” she said, adding, “He’s focused on his career, and I’m mostly focused on the kids.”

Word is that Brady will take care of the kids while Bündchen is away. On Monday, he posted a video on his Instagram account of him taking Benjamin and Vivian on their first day of school.

“He’s such a caring father and a real family man,” the source said.

Brady quickly changed his mind about stepping down, and Bündchen also started working again. She is now the face of a new Burberry ad.

“It’s almost as if Gisele said, ‘If you keep playing, I will,'” the second source said. “She doesn’t like the fact that Tom is still the best football player”.

The sources said Brady looked sad at training camp.

In 2020, Brady was a guest on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show and said, “A few years ago, [Bündchen] felt like I wasn’t doing my part for the family.

“She thought I was going to play football all season and she was going to take care of the house,” he said. “She wasn’t happy with us being married. So I had to do something else. ‘Yeah, of course, it works for you,’ she said. ‘You can use all that. But it doesn’t work for me.'”

And just recently, Brady said he needed to “better” balance his NFL career and time with his family.

