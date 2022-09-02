19.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, September 2, 2022
EntertainmentnewsWho Is Chris Chan? Why Is Chris Chan Famous?
Entertainmentnews

Who Is Chris Chan? Why Is Chris Chan Famous?

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

1
0

Chris Chan has been a hot topic on social media for the last few days, ever since it was reported that she may have gotten out of prison. The 40-year-old YouTuber and creator of the webcomic Sonichu has become well-known in recent years for being trolled and allegedly committing assault crimes.

Why Did Chris Chan Get Arrested?

It’s one of the biggest internet rumors going around right now, but it turns out that Chris Chan did not get out of jail just before going to court.

Chris Chan

In case you missed the story, word started to spread online that Christine Weston Chandler, a popular YouTuber and internet personality, had gotten away before going to court.

Chris’s web comic series Sonichu is well-known. Sonichu is about the adventures of the title character, who is a mix of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu.

But in August 2021, when she was arrested on suspicion of incest, she got more attention. Some people thought she was having an affair with her 79-year-old mother after a phone call got out.

Screenshots from a 4chan post said that Chandler got out of the courthouse through a bathroom window.

Even though it has become one of the most popular rumors on the internet, it doesn’t look like it’s true at all.

Chris is still being held at the Central Virginia Jail, so far as we know. As far as the jail knows, she is still there, it told Passionfruit [via Daily Dot]. Chris’s lawyer, Dave Heilberg, said, “I can’t confirm or deny rumours, but I don’t know anything about Ms. Chandler having “escaped.”

Chris came out as a trans woman in 2014. Before that, she thought of herself as a man. She was told she had autism when she was about five or six years old.

Over the past few years, she has been trolled online. At least in part, the image-sharing site Kiwi Farms was made to bother her.

Chris Chan, whose real name is Christine Weston Chandler, is well-known on social media and reads cult books. In 2005, she made a webcomic called Sonichu. It was about a character who was a mix of Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Eventually, the comic turned to her own life, and Chan said that she had “merged” with her character Sonichu and now has the same body as it. She also said she had “every power you can think of in this dimension and even more, no exceptions.”

Chris is a trans woman who has autism. When she was about 5 years old, she was told she had autism. She used to think of herself as a man, but in 2014 she told everyone she was transgender.

Read More:

How Old Is Padma Lakshmi? Net Worth, Husband, Daughter, And More Updates!

Previous articleDiane Sawyer Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Birthday!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Diane Sawyer Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Birthday!

Diane Sawyer's early public engagement led to a high school position. She is an editor-in-chief of the school newspaper....
Net Worth

How Old Is Padma Lakshmi? Net Worth, Husband, Daughter, And More Updates!

Padma Lakshmi was an Indian American actress, author, and model. Her full name was Padma Parvathi Lakshmi Vaidyanathan but...
Net Worth

Ashley Judd Net Worth, Age, Awards, Husband, And More!

 Ashley Judd was a renowned American actress and political activist. Her full name is considered to be Ashley Tyler...
news

How Tall Is Pete Davidson? Net Worth, Age, Tattoos, Dad, And More Updates

The American comedian Pete Davidson is from the USA. Pete Michael Davidson was born on November 16, 1993, in...
news

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen In Epic Fight

Several sources report that the "paradise" of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is in trouble. To the original The model...
news

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His New Shredded Physique With Sculpted Abs!

Mark Wahlberg is a big name in Hollywood. He goes to the gym and uses social media. He has...

Must read

news

Celebrating The ‘King of Pop Michael Jackson Birthday!

One of the world’s heartthrob singers, dancers, songwriters Michael...
news

Nadal, Murray, Medvedev Among Stars To Pay Tribute To Serena Williams

Serena Williams begins her final US Open on Monday...
news

Jaheim David Arrested In Connection To Sucker Punch Assault At Kings Plaza Mall

A man was arrested after he was caught on...
news

Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs 2022

Johnny Depp made a strange comeback at the MTV...
news

Is Disney World Demolishing Cinderella Castle?

The recent rumors about Disney World and the famous...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

How Tall Is Pete Davidson? Net Worth, Age, Tattoos, Dad, And More Updates

The American comedian Pete Davidson is from the USA....
Tyler James -
news

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen In Epic Fight

Several sources report that the "paradise" of Tom Brady...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His New Shredded Physique With Sculpted Abs!

Mark Wahlberg is a big name in Hollywood. He...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Padma Lakshmi Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Stunning Bikini Snap!

Padma Lakshmi's 52nd birthday party made a big splash....
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His New Shredded Physique With Sculpted Abs!

news 0
Mark Wahlberg is a big name in Hollywood. He...

Ashley Judd Net Worth, Age, Awards, Husband, And More!

Net Worth 0
 Ashley Judd was a renowned American actress and political...

Diane Sawyer Net Worth, Age, Height, Bio, Birthday!

Net Worth 0
Diane Sawyer's early public engagement led to a high...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun