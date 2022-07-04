0 SHARES Share Tweet

Victoria Beckham said that her daughter Harper doesn't like the clothes she wore when she was in the Spice Girls.

The fashion designer, who is 48 years old, was on the cover of Vogue Australia and looked amazing in leather and lace underwear.

Victoria Beckham, 48, Wows In Racy Lace And Leather Lingerie

She had loose waves in her dark brown hair, and she put on a full face of makeup to show off her beautiful features.

Victoria Beckham said that her daughter Harper doesn’t like the clothes she wore when she was in the Spice Girls. Harper called them “disgusting.”

But when she talked to the magazine, she said that both her 10-year-old daughter and her 47-year-old husband David thought her style was too risky.

Victoria Beckham remembered, “She’s not one of those kids who wears a full face of makeup and a crop top when she goes out.

“Recently, she told me, ‘Mommy, I saw some pictures of you in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just too short. They just weren’t long enough.”

Not enough: She told the magazine that both her 10-year-old daughter and her 47-year-old husband David used to think her style was too daring (pictured in 1997 at Brit Awards)

Then David whistled and told Harper, “Absolutely! In fact, they were.’ And she really didn’t like how short my skirts were.

“Would you never wear skirts like that?” I asked. “Absolutely not,” she said. “We’ll see.”

Victoria also said that she worries about Harper’s body image and how she’ll deal with it.





She said, “Harper doesn’t use social media, so we don’t have to worry about that right now. But when you see how cruel people can be, it does make me worry.



“She’s at an age when her body will change, but what’s important is that we talk a lot as a family and that she has good friends.

She said, “I can’t lie, but it is pretty scary.”

As for her other three kids, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, she made it clear that she was worried about them by choosing a public career.

Victoria said, “You want to be there for them and help them in any way you can.” But it does make you a little nervous because, you know, you never want anyone to be anything but nice and happy about what your kids are doing.”

