Thanks to her kids, Kim Kardashian woke up on the right side of the bed. Sunday, the Kardashians star, who is 41 years old, posted a cute picture of her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 412 years old, sleeping with their noses touching in their mom’s bed.

She raved about being a parent. “When I woke up this morning, my girls were sleeping like this in my bed. Not a thing!” wrote Kim Kardashian in the caption.

North, 9, And Chicago, 4 Are Kim Kardashian’s Children In A Nose-to-Nose Sleep Position

Last month, Kardashian and North’s family and friends went camping in the woods and put on a special effects makeup class to mark North’s 9th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my baby, my best friend, and my whole world. No one else is like you! “The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart,” Kim Kardashian wrote at the time on Instagram. “I love being your mom, so THANK YOU for coming along with me on this journey. I love you til

Kardashian has said in the past that she likes to “recharge” because it’s “really rare” for her to be able to go to her room, lock the door, and say “I need 20 minutes” because “someone always needs her.”

“After dropping the kids off at school, I listen to the music I want to listen to on the way home, which is good for my mental health,” she said last month. “When I have a minute to myself without having to answer the phone, I get my energy back. I work out before I drop the kids off. I get up at 5:30, work out from 6:00 to 7:00, and my kids wake up at 7:05.”

“But beauty is also found in the chaos. So I love my time in the morning before everyone else wakes up. I can go outside and work out and have an hour to myself, even if it’s with a trainer or someone else. I still feel like it’s by myself, “Kardashian added.

The SKIMS mogul, who married Kanye West in 2014, has two daughters and two sons, Saint, who is 612 years old, and Psalm, who is 3 years old. After filing for divorce in February of last year, Kardashian was officially single again in March.

Since then, she has been seen holding hands with Pete Davidson on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in October 2021. A few weeks earlier, when she was hosting SNL for the first time, they kissed onscreen. This trip came after that.

“Kim feels safe giving Pete her kids. He’s starting to hang out with them even when she’s not there. She wants her kids to get close to Pete, the insider said, adding, “The kids love having Pete around.” He is a lot of fun. He spends a lot of time with them and plays with them. Kim is glad that they all get along so well.”

