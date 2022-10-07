Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away At 79

3.6 C
Arun Bali, a longtime actor, has passed away. He lived to the age of 79. Arun Bali, a veteran actor who made many people happy with his roles in Bollywood films, is dead. He died in Mumbai at the age of 79.

Arun was not feeling well for a while. He suffered from a rare nerve and muscle disease called myasthenia gravis. That year, the actor was also admitted to the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai.

Arun Bali was born in 1942 in Jalandhar, Punjab. He is known for his roles in films like 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), Airlift (2016), Kedarnath (2018), and Panipat (2019).

In 1989, Doosra Kewal was the first television show in which he participated. It was followed by many other TV shows like Chanakya, Swabhimaan, and Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan.

Myasthenia Gravis is a rare disease of the nerves and muscles that Arun was diagnosed with earlier this year. His disease was caused by nerves and muscles not being able to communicate with each other. It was difficult for him, and he was often in and out of the hospital.

In January of this year, Nupur Alankar, a member of the CINTAA television group, said, “I was talking to Arun Bali Sir on the phone when I noticed something was wrong with his speech, and I told him about it.” After that, I tried to reach his son Ankush, but I was not successful.

Then I called Ankush’s associate Rajeev Menon and asked him for his other number. I told him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately. Then Arun Sir’s daughter told me what was wrong with him.”

Arun Bali was a well-known Indian film and television actor. He is known for his roles in Hindi movies and television shows.

He is known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Panipat, Policewala Gunda, Hey Ram, Kedarnath, Dand Nayak, Ready, Zameen, Phool Aur Angaar, Raam Jane, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), and many other movies.

Arun Bali has also appeared in a number of films and television programs. In the 1991 film Chanakya, he played the role of King Porus.

He also played Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of Bengal before its partition, in the controversial and well-rated 2000 film Hey Ram. Doosra Kewal (1989), Mahabharat Katha (1997), Amrapali (2002), Devon Ke Dev Mahadev (2012) and others are all popular television series.

The answer is that Arun Bali is married. The name of his wife is not known. He has a son named Ankush Bali and three daughters named Itishri Bali, Pragati Bali, and Stuti Bali Sachdeva. We will let you know more about Arun Bali’s wife and family soon.

Arun Bali was a well-known Indian film and television actor. The amount of his salary is not known. His total net worth is around $9,000,000. We will add more information about Arun Bali’s income and net worth soon.

2022 says that Arun Bali is now 79 years old. He is about 1.80 m tall and weighs about 80 kg. His hair is white and his eyes are dark brown.

