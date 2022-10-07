3.6 C
The name of a Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with head coach Ime Udoka can finally be revealed.
The team’s service manager, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, is a 34-year-old woman who is married and has three children, The Celtics have not commented on who Udoka’s girlfriend was, but Lynch’s name had surfaced on the Internet.

She worked as a liaison for the team, arranging travel, accommodations, and game tickets for Celtics family members home and away. She also likely arranged travel for Nia Long, Udoka’s fiancee, who is an actress.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told To The Source that the affair was voluntary, did not last long, and was over by the time investigators got involved.

Lynch has known the team’s legendary former player, Danny Ainge, for a long time. Before leaving the team last year, Ainge was the team’s executive director of basketball operations.

Ainge, who is also a devout Mormon and 63 years old, helped her get her job.

A source familiar with the investigation told To The Source that Ainge learned in early summer that the Celtics were investigating the relationship between Udoka and Lynch. However, he was not involved in the investigation or the decision to suspend the coach.

The source also said that Ainge was very upset about the situation, especially since they both have families.

Lynch has known Ainge and his family for a long time. They grew up in the same city, attended the same college, and work at the same company.

Who Is Celtics’ Kathleen Nimmo Lynch?

Ainge left the Celtics last year to become the head of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz. He did so long before the affair, which led to his suspension for the rest of the season last month, became public.

The source said the punishment was the same regardless of how close she was to the Ainge family, where she went to school, or what religion she belonged to.

“The good thing is that everyone feels bad about what happened, takes responsibility for it, and tries to fight for their families and their lives,” the source said.

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch

Lynch grew up in an active Mormon family. As a teenager, he lived for a long time in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where Ainge and his wife were raising a family of six at the time.

Later, along with Danny Ainge’s daughter, she attended college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. There the basketball star went to school. The school is run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She graduated in 2011 and was hired by the Celtics two years later. She worked for Ainge, who was in charge of basketball operations at the time.

He had been in that role since 2003 and retired in 2021, but still has ties to the Celtics as his son Austin is the team’s director of player personnel.

Udoka, who was a second-year head coach for the Celtics and had previously enjoyed a good reputation, was suspended for the remainder of the 2022-23 season for unclearly violating several team rules. Lynch was not found to be at fault.

