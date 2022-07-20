0 SHARES Share Tweet

After receiving the news a month ago that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome, rapper Usher has shared the information that his friend Justin Bieber is “doing fine.”

As a consequence of the very uncommon infection, Bieber disclosed in June that he had been suffering from “complete paralysis” on the right side of his face.

Usher Gives An Update About Justin Bieber’s Recent Health Issues

Usher recently “got to hang out” with Justin Bieber when they were both on vacation, and he revealed that the singer is “doing fantastic” in a discussion with Extra.

He also offered this information.

The facial nerve in patients with the unusual neurological condition known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This illness by a rash that might appear around the ear, face, or mouth.

The Condition By The Varicella-Zoster Virus, Also Known As The Chickenpox Virus And The Zoster Virus

The portion of Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour in the United States has been postponed. Bieber’s diagnosis has resulted in the paralysis of half of his face; nonetheless.

He has informed his fans that he is hopeful about his recovery and is getting first-rate medical treatment.

Bieber Is 28 years old, and revealed his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome on social media.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological illness caused by the varicella virus, also known as chicken pox.

Just over a month after he disclosed that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Usher reports that he and Justin Bieber recently "got to hang out" while on vacation and that the singer is "doing great".

Usher spoke to Extra about their encounter and said he could report that Bieber is “doing well.”

Usher Says About Justin

Bieber went public with his struggle with facial paralysis, a sign of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a month ago.

After making the news, he put his remaining tour dates in North America on hold to concentrate on his continuing recovery instead of performing.

Usher is still keeping tabs on his protege, Justin Bieber, fifteen years after he was instrumental in launching the career of his protégé.

Following the shocking revelation in June by the “Yummy” singer that he had been struggling with facial paralysis as little more than a result of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The music mogul, who is 43 years old, gave an update on Bieber’s health in a new interview with Extra.

In the interview, he discussed Bieber’s condition in detail.

Justin Bieber Health Condition Now!

After being queried about the health of his close buddy, Usher said that he and Justin Bieber had just spent time together while on vacation.

Usher noted that it was an excellent time to check on him. When they saw him on vacation, they were able to spend some time together, and they think it’s fantastic to see how much he has the support of his fans, including his family, whatever he may be going through right now.

Bieber made the first announcement of his condition in a video posted on Instagram on June 10.

In the clip, he demonstrated to the camera how one side of his face could not move while the other side continued to blink and smile as usual.

The “Lonely” singer postponed his Justice Tour because he developed a sickness called postherpetic neuralgia. This illness occurs after a bout of shingles damages the facial nerve near the ear.

