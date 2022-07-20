0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been the most cherished couple since their wedding happened in December 2018.

Though their marriage has been a controversial topic owing to the 10-year age gap, their love for each other is undeniable.

Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra’s 40th Birthday And Calls Her ‘Jewel Of July’

Recently, Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband Nick Jonas in Cabo and has shared exquisite pictures on Instagram.

By looking at their photos, it seems that Nick Jonas is on cloud nine because of his marriage with Priyanka Chopra. In fact, he has been calling Priyanka to be the “Jewel of July” because of her birth date in the month.

Taking Note Of Priyanka’s Birthday Celebrations

Being a private affair, she celebrated her birthday with her husband on the beach and had a few memorable moments with him.

In one of the pictures, Nick and Priyanka shared a romantic kiss on the beach. Here, Nick wore a black tank top with shorts, and Priyanka wore a knitted yellow skirt with a shirt.

Her birthday pictures with Nick went viral on Instagram as soon as they got shared.

In fact, the pictures depicted true love between Nick and Priyanka. Another picture showed Nick and Priyanka enjoying the fireworks by the beach.

Moreover, Nick showcased a beach towel with Priyanka’s name and the caption “Jewel of the July”.

About Priyanka And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a successful celebrity with ventures in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Indeed, she is a talented Indian actress who married 10-year younger Nick Jonas to celebrate their love. After her successful stint in Bollywood, Priyanka was offered the Quantico series in Hollywood, opening the gates for her progressive future.

During her work commitments in Hollywood, she met Nick Jonas, and both fell in love with each other. Further, they married in December 2018 and are parents to a daughter.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas is famous as a singer, actor, and producer in Hollywood. He is best known for his role in the Jumanji series and great songs.

Certainly, he is a part of the Jonas Brothers band including his other two brothers Kevin and Joe. Nick Jonas got smitten by the beauty of Priyanka Chopra and proposed to her for marriage.

As per the news, he got the entire store of Tiffany Diamonds to shut down for shopping for the wedding ring. Since then, Nick and Priyanka have been loved by their fans.

Indeed, her 40th birthday pictures are clearing the fact that Nick will not get over his wife’s charm.

Priyanka Chopra’s First Birthday After Parenthood

It is her first birthday after becoming a mother to her daughter “Malti”. The couple welcomed their first child in January through surrogacy.

Though it is a personal choice of the couple; but, the surrogacy factor attracted a lot of trolling.

The child was weak at her birth and had to spend around 100 days in neonatal care. Nick and Priyanka feel lucky to have Malti as their daughter. Rather, Priyanka is happy to embrace motherhood with open arms.

Read More