All About Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Actor Ahad Raza Mir

In Resident Evil’s Netflix series, Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir made his Hollywood debut. As Arjun Batra, he stars in the American action-drama-horror streaming series.

Resident Evil is scheduled for release on July 14, 2022.

Andrew Dabb created the show for Netflix, and it’s based on the same-named Capcom video game series.

If you’re interested in learning more about Ahad Raza Mir’s private and professional life, continue reading.

Everything You Need To Know About Ahad Raza Mir Is Right

Son of Pakistani actor and producer Asif Raza Mir, he has appeared in several Pakistani films and television shows.

Teri Yaad, the first Pakistani film cinematographer, was his paternal grandfather, who was also a filmmaker (1948).

Mir went to Performing Arts High School and graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. At 17, in 2010, he started his professional career.

His role in the Hum TV love drama Khamosiyan sparked his acting career. He performed the role of Sania Saeed and Faisal Rehman’s child in the stage production.

Ahad began his career as a stage actor. For a few plays and musicals shown around the country, he worked as director and director-in-waiting.

His ambitions to visit Toronto were put on hold when he went home to Pakistan to work on films and television shows.

Ahad Has Been A Part Of Some Projects

In Pakistan, Mir became well-known for his roles in many popular Urdu television programs.

He Provided his role in the show Yaqeen Ka Safar after auditioning for Hum TV‘s MD Productions in 2017. He portrayed Dr. Asfandyar Ali Khan in the television program.

Ahad became a household name because of Yaqeen Ka Safar, a popular television show. As a result of their appreciation, he was showered with love and respect.

He played Dr. Asfand Yaar, a mourning brother, with Sajal Aly and Hira Mani. Additionally, in the same year, he was given a role in dramatizing a societal issue titled “Saami.”

For his act in Yaqeen Ka Safar, Ahad won three Hum Awards, including the Best Actor Hum Award and the Lux Style Award for Best Actor. It was Momina Duraid that Mir thanked for his success in an interview.

Ahad Raza Mir Has Spoken Out Against The Practice Of Nepotism

Because Ahad comes from a well-known filmmaking family, nepotism was inevitable. In an interview with a media outlet, the Pakistani actor discussed nepotism.

Ahad Raza Mir Made His Film Debut In 2018

In 2018, Haseeb Hassan’s military drama Parwaaz Hay Junoon marked Ahad’s debut in the film industry. He appeared in the film with Hania Amir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

He was a supporting actor. The movie was scrapped only days before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. For various reasons, but had to withdraw from the project, and Mir was cast in the movie instead.

Few Details About Ahad’s Private Life

Ahad Raza Mir proposed to actress Sajal Aly on June 6, 2019.

There will be a wedding in 2020, and Ahad and Sajal were married on March 14, 2020, in Abu Dhabi. A large number of celebrities attended the wedding of superstars.

