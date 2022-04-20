The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Anime Plot, Cast & Release Date

There will be a new performance by Nozomanu Fushi No Bokensha slated shortly. An exciting new book for fans of dark fantasy novels is in the works, and it will be released shortly. An anime version of the Overlap Bunko game, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, was revealed this week by the game’s creators. Soon after the news broke, it appeared like the story had been brought back to life on the internet. This is unquestionably an anime that fans should look forward to.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Anime: Official Announcement!

Nozomanu Fushi No Bokensha has become a well-known dark literary classic in Japan and the West. Yu Okano produced the light novel in 2016, and since then, ten volumes of the text have been published. As a result, anime fans look forward to each new episode with eager anticipation.

Fans were treated to a special online event to commemorate the Overlap Bunko’s 9th anniversary, which was exclusively for them. Additionally, a surprise revelation was made for those who enjoy horror fantasies in addition to the commemorative festivities. Overlap Bunko has plans to adapt Unwanted Undead Adventurer into an anime series at some point in the future.

Because Yu Okano’s dark fantasy work has been famous for a long time, the anime adaptations of his work have always been in high demand. A short time afterward, the internet was inundated with comments expressing enthusiasm for the plan.

What Is The Series About?

According to an official statement by ANN, the Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime follows the adventures of Rent Faina, a twenty-five-year-old lady who is also known as Rent. After years of exploration and hunting for new experiences, Rent finds himself amid a Slime and Goblin circuit.

However, when he accidentally comes across an unexpected route, his entire existence is turned upside down and completely changed. This trail led to the Moon’s Reflection Labyrinth, and it was a long one.

A mythological dragon awaits at the end of the route, ready to devour anyone who dares to stand between him and his prey. The dragon’s guts are not where Rent believes he is, as he discovers during his meeting with the creature. However, he was reduced to a skeletal state due to losing all of flesh and blood in his body. Everything revolves around his efforts to reclaim his former self from the shadows.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Anime: Release Date

As of this writing, there has been no official notification regarding the release date. Indeed, the extent of the production is also kept a secret. An entire year would be necessary for completion if the animation were only begun after the announcement was made.

Consequently, anime fans can only hope to witness The Unwanted Undead Adventurer which is expected to be released by the end of 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what is going to happen in this anime and about the plot of this anime. We hope it meets the expectations of fans.

