The Reader’s Point of View Is Omniscient. The release of Chapter 104, which promises to be a nail-biter, will occur this coming week. Dokja Kim raised this point for the first time in the chapter that came before it. He decided to ignore the situation for the rest of his life.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 104: What Will Happen Next?

Despite this, the Dokkaebi stepped in front of him and said that this was a subject for them alone to deal with. Dokja asserted that he would be able to end the tragedy at his leisure. Shin’s final farewell will be discussed further in the following section.

To bring this story arc to a close, we’ll see how young Shin pays her final goodbyes to her older sister, Shin. Aside from that, she will express her gratitude to Dokja for saving her life during the regression. After the dust has settled, the final scores will be included in the chapter’s conclusion.

As we saw in the previous episode, Dokja took a significant risk by deciding to save Shin from a dangerous situation. As a result, the Dokkaebi appeared and informed them that this was not something they would be able to accomplish.

Because of this, Kim provided the most effective response to the scenario’s rules. He stated that there was no time limit in that particular instance. Because of this, they were able to choose when they would perish in the disaster. The final farewell to Shin will be covered in greater detail in the subsequent chapter.

It is the most heartbreaking scene when she says goodbye to a younger version of herself. The catastrophe will be put out of its agony for good as soon as she leaves. When Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 104 comes to a close, Kim Dokja and his other team members will be rewarded for their courageous efforts in containing the tragedy.

Recap of the last chapter!

Following Dokja’s declaration that he would not be putting an end to the calamity, the 103rd chapter of ORV began with him making the declaration. And it was, for this reason, that he informed the children that he was going to save their sister’s life. Dokja’s level of confidence infuriated Jonghyuk, who reacted angrily.

Regressors must continue to exist, no matter how much they harm themselves or others. This implied that instigating a tragedy and then dying due to it was superfluous. Despite this, Jonghyuk claimed that Shin had always conducted himself in this manner.

He did, however, state that if she so desired, he would cheerfully put up with her contempt. He pleaded with her to make it through this round so that he could murder her. The Dokkaebi, on the other hand, appeared before things could move forward.

He argued that a disaster could not be left to fend for itself on the battlefield. Dokja, on the other hand, asserted that the scenario was not limited by the passage of time. As a result, they have complete control over the circumstances they put her to death. Near the end of the chapter, their request was granted to them.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 104: Release Date

According to the most recent edition, the flooding will be done shortly. But how will Dokja cope with the fact that she has lost everything? The publication of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 104 is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2022.

According to the company, a complete translation of the manhwa will be available only through the websites of Naver, Webtoon, and Kakaopage. Because of this, keep an eye on The Anime Daily for any new developments in the future.

