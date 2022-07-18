22.6 C
Facts About Rich The Kid: Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Salary

By: Nancy Erin

Dimitri Leslie Roger is an American rapper who is famously known as Rich the Kid, was born, and raised in Queens, New York.

To date, he has put out one studio album, three singles, seven mixtapes, and eleven mixtapes with other artists which are enjoyed worldwide. 

His 2018 album “The World Is Yours” has garnered the greatest attention so far. He was raised on the music of Jay-Z, Nas, Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and 2Pac and subsequently discovered T.I. and Young Jeezy. 

His early years were difficult because his parents split up when he was a little child, forcing him to leave his father in New York and relocate to Atlanta with his mother.

About

Rich the Kid, whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, is a 30-year-old famous American rapper, born a Christian, holding Merican citizenship.

Quick facts About Rich The Kid

Fact1: Recently, Rich The Kid spent more than $30,000 on a new set of teeth.

Fact2: The rapper lets his followers go along with him as he records music, goes on tour, and engages in funny pranks.

How Much Does Rich The Kid earn

As of 2022, Rich The Kid’s earnings are unknown, but his net worth is widely known and it is recorded to be $14 million.

The Age And Early Life

Rich The Kid, 30, who released his debut album in 2013, has since gained recognition for his incredible rapping style and musical abilities.

He comes from a family of multilingual speakers and is fluent in numerous languages, including Haitian. This also aided him in perfecting his rapping and poetic abilities.

He was greatly impacted by the Atlanta rap scene and looked up to young Jeezy and T.I for their distinctively southern lyrical styles. 

Rich The Kid’s Net Worth And Career

As I have mentioned earlier in this article, Rich The Kid’s earnings are not known, but his net worth is recorded as $14 million.

He began working when he was 15 and began earning money, but he soon recognized that this was not the lifestyle he wanted and began pursuing his long-term goal.

After his first recording session at age 16, he quickly turned his attention to becoming a rapper. Rich the Kid’s career began in the year 2013 with the release of his solo mixtape, “Been about the Benjamins,” which marked the beginning of his professional career.

Along with having a strong commitment to his music, Rich the Kid also has a strong sense of interpersonal relationships, which has allowed him to work with a variety of well-known musicians and artists on his songs and mixtapes.

Rich The Kid’s Wife And Children

Rich The Kid was married to Antonette Willis; the couple later got separated, having two kids together. It is unknown who Dimitri is dating currently.

Interesting Facts

Here’s an interesting fact about Rich The Kid:

Rich The Kid, who is contracted to Interscope Records, also has his own record company, Rich Forever Music.

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  
