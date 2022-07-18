0 SHARES Share Tweet

Steve Aoki, the founder of “Dim Mak Records,” is a popular Dj, dancer, music executive, and music producer. He was one of the most famous dancers in North America.

Belonging to a multi-millionaire family but never lived a luxurious life as he was independent. He established his label records and is prominent in multiple departments of the entertainment industry.

Steve Aoki: Early Life, Facts, And Career

If you want to know more about this simple man who began his career in 1996, then you should dive deep into this mini biography and find all your answers.

Steve Aoki, full name Steven Hiroyuki Aoki is a multitalented man as we have earlier. He is the 4th highest-paid Dj. And also an American electro house musician and has launched many electro music artists such as the Kill, the Bloody Beetroots, The Rakes, and Bloc Party.

In 2012, Aoki was named the greatest grossing dancer in North America.

Early Life Of Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki was born on 30 November 1977 in Miami and is 45 years old. His father, Hiroyuki Aki is also known as Rocky Aoki, was a wrestler and owner of the Benihana restaurant chain. Aoki’s mother was Chizuru Kobayashi.

Steve has attended Newport Harbor High school. He has four sisters, and two brothers, a total of six siblings and half-siblings: Kevin Aoki, Kyle N. Aoki, Jennifer Crumb, Kana Grace, Nooteboom, Echo V. Aoki, and Devon Aoki. Devon Aoki is a famous model.

The music sensation had a happy childhood and supporting parents.

Career

The popular Dj began his career at 19 by establishing “Dim Mak Records” for only $900.

Aoki launched his Dj career with the name “Kid Millionaire.”

He recorded his first solo albums in January 2008 – Pillowface and His Airplane Chronicles. He won the Dj Awards in 2007, Billboard Awards in 2008, and MTV Latin America in 2015.

His famous song, Wonderland, was nominated for Best Dance/ Electronica Album for the Grammy Award in 2013.

Steve also appeared in a 2013 episode of the superhero series The Arrow.

Who Is He Married To?

Since his celebrity status, Aoki has dated only one woman – Tiernan Cowling, 14 years younger than him. The couple tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii in 2015 in attendance of close friends and family.

Net Worth And salary Of Steve Aoki

The multitalented man has collected over $150 million from his work in different departments. He earns 30 million annually.

Interesting And Quick Facts About Aoki

Steve Aoki has made a Guinness World record for the most-traveled musician ever by traveling to at least 40 countries and having 250 shows per year.

His father married three times and died in 2008.

He also appeared in Hollywood movies such as DOA: Dead or Alive, Fat and Furious, and Sin City.

Steve along with his business partner have opened a celebrity-fronted pizza-delivery company- Pizzaoki.

The music star graduated from the University of California with two degrees; one in sociology and another one in feminist studies.

Conclusion

Steven Aoki did not inherit a single penny from his father’s millions. With pure hard work and dedication, he built his world. He has fans from all over the world, and according to his fans, he is a humble man and has not changed even after getting success.

