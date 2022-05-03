Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 106 Release Date, Cast, Chapters!

Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 106 is set to be released this week, and fans are hoping it lives up to the last chapter.

Here’s All You Need To Know About The Latest Episode

Rokuro had a long and painful conversation with his parents in the previous chapter. This was the first time he realized the significance of the valley.

Only now does he discover the reason for the valley’s infanticide. As a result, he now comprehends the reason for his existence. Here’s all you need to know about the latest episode.

Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 106 Release Date

According to our sources and research, Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 106 will be released on May 1st, 2022. Yes, you read it correctly: the second episode of the manga series will be released this Sunday.

Begin your countdown right now. Make a note of the date in your calendar because you don’t want to miss out on this one!

The popular Japanese comic series is now accessible in English as well. It is also available online. Another epic battle is on the way! Rokuro is gearing up for another exciting adventure.

Prepare to see the bloodiest combat. Let the slaughter begin! The battleground has been set. The Exorcists are poised to take power.

Storyline Of The Upcoming Chapter?

The previous chapter of the manga series concluded on a massive cliffhanger. The readers are definitely perplexed and dissatisfied.

Prepare to be surprised by unexpected story twists and turns. We don’t know what Chapter 106 will be called just yet. However, we are hopeful that we will hear from the authorities very soon. The slaughter is about to commence.

Rokuro should be alert since the danger is approaching. Readers are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the manga series.

We’d want to learn more about Suzu! There is miscommunication and uncertainty everywhere. We’ve all heard about the Great Yang.

Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 106 What Will Happen Next?

Rokuro fans should expect to witness a newly redesigned character. After realizing that he is the final straw in which everyone’s hope is placed, he has sworn not to ruin anyone’s dreams.

The previous chapter did an excellent job of introducing the plot’s primary antagonist. Rokuro hasn’t spent his entire existence battling demons, monsters, humans, and other entities.

But it’s only now that he realizes his true calling in life is something else.

As the ultimate protector of the Great Yang’s soul, he is responsible for the protection of the outcast valley. Roku will enter the ongoing battle in the valley in Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 106, only to take over the whole arena.

Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 105 Recap

The 105th chapter of Twin Star Exorcists began with a few panels of Rokuro enjoying himself with his family.

Staying in the outcast valley provided him with a level of bliss that he had not previously experienced. When he sat down with his parents, they informed him about Great Yang’s Soul.

This spirit has been imprisoned in the Valley for a long time. The residents of the valley would take the kid and murder it inside the valley every time the soul was reincarnated.