There’s a new mysterious woman in the life of DJ Zack Bia! The paparazzi recently observed Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia wandering the streets of New York City, sparking romance rumors. According to a reliable insider, Zack appreciates how down-to-earth Olivia is and thinks their relationship is a great match.

All The Details On Zack And Olivia’s Recent Outing

The first time paparazzi caught sight of the couple was when they were leaving New York City’s Bar Pitti, all smiling. According to a reliable insider, the rumored new couple began hanging out around the Super Bowl in February and has seen each other more frequently. These escalating rumors about the supposed couple remain unanswered.

On April 25, 2022, the two were sighted together. They appeared to be entirely at ease with one another. They were out for lunch on a date in New York City when the paparazzi snapped them.

According to photographs that have since appeared online, they appeared to be glowing as they departed Bar Pitti following their lunch date.

The singer of Drivers License wore a black blazer with black patent leather boots for their day out. She completed her appearance with a Chanel bag and a pair of black sunglasses. Zack was spotted in a tan hoodie, a couple of green sneakers, and a pair of loose jeans. These two are adorable together, and we can’t deny it.

Everyone should know about Zack Bia’s career so far

If you’re not familiar with Zack Bia’s occupation, he is a DJ. One of Drake’s closest associates, as well as an Instagram influencer, is him. He’s come a long way since he was just an ordinary LA high school student.

Zack has red cheeks, a mask-like face, and untidy facial hair. He’s been romantically linked to Instagram models Madison Beer and Sarah Snyder in the past.

Early buzz at Bia’s meetings has benefited many musicians, including rap artists. At the time Sheck was signed, some of my friends at Interscope were saying, ‘Yo, you guys were doing so much groundwork for us.

While DJing at a high-quality party, “People don’t realize that you may break songs,” the musician said. Everyone in the same room, from a CEO to an actor to a skateboarder, is linked by music, including a rising star and a well-known artist. When it came to discovering new musicians, we were always ahead of the curve.

When did the rumors of Zack and Olivia’s relationship begin?

In February, around the Super Bowl, the 19-year-old rock star began hanging out with Bia, according to a source who spoke to E! That weekend, he invited her to some of the Super Bowl parties he would be DJing, and she came along.

Zack and Olivia are yet to make an official statement about their relationship status. Olivia hasn’t. We’ll have to wait and watch what happens in their journey until then.

Read More: