Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness New Anime Poster Revealed!!

It is going to be released in theaters on May 6th, 2022. The Multiverse of Madness, was widely acclaimed when it was released in 2016. A lot has happened as a result of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot to work through, and viewers all over the world will be eager to see what happens next.

New Doctor Strange Anime Teaser Poster Has Been Released

The film Doctor Strange was released in Japan ahead of its release in the United States, and the hero has been given his anime poster to help promote his comeback. According to the announcement made on Twitter earlier this week by Marvel Studios Japan, the artwork is from Marvel Studios.

Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail), Boichi, and Chuya Koyama fans got a sneak glance at the film’s newest anime poster in advance of the film’s release. This image captured the attention of many fans right away. They’re looking forward to the return of Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 with bated breath right now. The sequel, based on Marvel Comics, will continue Strange’s story.

The events of Spider-Man: Now Way Home are followed by the events of Spider-Man: Now Way Home. Therefore, he must face a new adversary with the support of both old and new supernatural allies due to this.

The Hololive Twitter account has shared an anime poster with its followers. Several virtual hosts have recreated the Doctor Strange movie posters on their websites.

The Scarlet Witch was replaced by La plus Darkness, Doctor Strange by Shirakami Fubuki, and Karl Mordo by Inugami Korone, while the Scarlet Witch was replaced by La plus Darkness. Japan-based anime females who are well-known in the country appear as Marvel superheroes to raise awareness of the film in the country.

Although Hollywood has used Hololive for film advertising in the past, this is the first time it has done so for a Japanese-speaking audience. La plus Darkness met with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz about the upcoming Batman movie in Japan.

Marvel is following suit to promote their forthcoming picture. In recent news, it was revealed that Marvel has collaborated with Bleach’s Tite Kubo on advertising imagery to announce the release of Disney’s Loki series in the country where they reside.

In addition, on May 6, Hololive Vtubers will take part in a unique stream campaign hosted by the company. They’ll look at the first and second films and the food served at a Doctor Strange-themed Cafe in Japan, among other things.

During this combined event, they will also have the opportunity to meet Marvel’s Doctor Strange and discuss the upcoming film. Given the cult following that Hololive enjoys in Japan, this is an excellent strategy for promoting films in that country. Thousands of Scarlet Witch admirers have been waiting with bated breath for the day they would find out what has happened to her.

Read More: