Oacoma
Friday, September 30, 2022
Trevor Noah Said He Was Quitting The “Daily Show” After Seven Years!

By Nancy Erin

Trevor Noah announced that he would be leaving the talk show after seven years as host of The Daily Show.
Noah appeared to say this during a studio taping of his show, which airs four times a week on Comedy Central.
Trevor Noah is a South African actor, comedian, television host, and radio DJ with a net worth of $100 million. Noah made his debut in America when he was hired to replace Jon Stewart as host of the Comedy Central program “The Daily Show”. Previously, he was known worldwide for his stand-up humor.

Noah explained, “I realized there was another part of my life that I wanted to get to know better.” “I miss learning new languages, traveling to other countries, performing, and being everywhere.”

Noah stated he would not leave the program immediately, but did not say when he would do so.

Two people familiar with the situation claim Noah announced his plans to the public Thursday night at a taping of the show in New York. It was not immediately clear when he would actually leave and whether cable station Paramount Global had already begun looking for a replacement. Noah’s representative, Jill Fritzo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

“We’ve laughed and cried together, but after seven years, I think it’s time,” Noah told a studio audience late Thursday.

The comedian with South African roots said he wants to do more stand-up comedy.

Craig Kilborn hosted “The Daily Show” from 1996 to 1998 and Jon Stewart from 1999 to 2015, and Noah became host in 2015.

Noah’s news came five months after James Corden announced he would be leaving his comedy show “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in the spring of 2023 after hosting it since 2015.

Noah explained, “I enjoyed hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys. I’ve enjoyed figuring out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are especially sad on the most difficult days. We’ve laughed and cried together, but after seven years, you feel like it’s time.”

Noah worked hard to bend the show to his will. He courted media influencers after hours and found new ways to make The Daily. During commercial breaks, discussions between him and the audience fed clips posted on social media.

As his birthday dawned on the show, he told the audience, “I’ve been thinking about everything we’ve been through over the years, and I’ve realized that my time is up after seven years.”

Continuing, she explained that “hosting the show has been one of the greatest challenges and joys of his life.”

“After seven years, I think now is the right time,” he explained. He went on to say that he wanted to explore other aspects of his life and missed “learning other languages, traveling to other countries, directing shows, being everywhere and doing all kinds of things.”

Trevor’s salary in his first years as host of The Daily Show was between $5 million and $8 million, which was low compared to Jon Stewart, who earned $25 million or more.

Trevor signed a lucrative contract extension with Viacom in September 2017, an agreement that would have increased his annual salary to $16 million.

Trevor Noah was selected to replace Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show on March 30, 2015. Since then, he has won several awards for his work on the show and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

