Top News

Travis Barker Released From Hospital!! After 6 Days In Hospital For Pancreatitis

Travis Landon Barker, the musician who serves as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182, is now on the speedy recovery track from Pancreatitis.

The drummer got hospitalized last Thursday as he was diagnosed with life-threatening pancreatitis. He was immediately shifted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. 

After Six Days In The Hospital, For Pancreatitis Travis Barker Got Discharged

The renowned drummer is now at his home with the family. The family’s support in his hard times made him come back soon into a healthy life. 

Travis, 46, was hospitalized on June 28th. He was initially taken to West Hills Hospital, near the drummer’s California home. But when the situation got worse, he was immediately shifted to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills, a bigger hospital with all facilities and experts.

While Travis Barker was taken to the hospital, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, his wife was closely seen in all snaps taken then as she was busy following him and taking care of her loving husband.

Travis Barker Released From Hospital!! After 6 Days In Hospital For Pancreatitis

The life-threatening disease he was fighting was diagnosed by a recent colonoscopy. The inflammation of the pancreas took him down. On July 2, Saturday, he shared an Instagram story showing that he was taken for an endoscopy last Monday, and everything is fine. But hours later, things turned upside down.

Right from the hospital, he shared another Instagram post sharing the things he faced at the hospital. During the endoscopy, a tiny polyp was taken out from the sensitive area inside him. It was all handled by the specialists at the hospital. But unfortunately, it damages a critical pancreatic drainage tube inside. This finally worsen the situation and took him to a dangerous phase of pancreatitis.

Travis Barker Thanked Everyone For Their Prayers

He even added the intensive treatment he got from the hospital that made him attain a speedy recovery. He even thanked the experts for giving him such close care that made him better day by day.

The drummer never overlooked to thank his fans and others who came with heartfelt prayers and support at the right time. 

Shanna Moakler, his ex-wife also stood first in showering her prayers and support on him. She shared a post on Instagram sending deep prayers for her ex-husband. 

The drummer’s wife Kourtney also posted a statement on Instagram sharing her emotions. She said, “I am totally scared and weak. It really surprising to see how our health quickly changes and takes us to face something really bad”.

Kourtney also delivered her thanks for millions of praters and support from all. She thanked God for making her husband overcome what she was really afraid of. She even thanked the doctors, specialists, and other staff at the hospital for their wonderful care and high-quality treatments. 

