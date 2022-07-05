0 SHARES Share Tweet

Meghan King has finally bumped into a new man in her current life as per the buses around. At present, the original homemakers of Orange County reflect in a relationship with Trevor Colhoun, a business tycoon.

This man is the CEO and stands on the board of directors of the most world-renowned network services, a digital platform for carrying out all the health professional legal behaviors. Colhoun is the successor of John Deere, who has been given all the credits for discovering the steel plow.

Meghan King Dating Trevor Colhoun After divorcing Cuffe Biden Owens

Along with that, he also curated the construction tools producer and agricultural Deere company. Meghan King and her new fiance Trevor have a lot of major things.

Both of these individuals are having children from their past spouses. King is considered a very proud and prestigious mother of three children, and she shared all of them with her ex-husband and co-parent, Jim Edmunds. According to the media’s legal documents produced from the court, Trevor filed for divorce from her ex-wife in the year 2021 in October.

Earlier, Meghan King was hooked with the professional lawyer Cuffe Biden Owens, who was the descendant of Valerie Biden Owens. President Joe Budden is known to be the uncle of Cuffe Biden Owens. Both of them took their wedding vows in the year 2021 in October. Meghan Kings and Owens made their way apart in the same year itself in December. In 2022, Alam reported that she was planning her divorce from Owens. Before getting married to Owens, King was the wife of the world-renowned baseball player Jim Edmonds.

This couple took their wedding vows in the year 2014, in October. Both of them stayed together till the year 2019 from the year 2014. After that, both of them are the co-parents of three lovely children! Now, as a new person in the life of Meghan King, Meghan and Colhoun started to follow each other’s social media profiles on Instagram.

The names of the children of Meghan King are Hart Edmonds, Hayes Edmonds, and Aspen King Edmonds. Even before dating the 45-year-old man, Trevor, and getting married to Owens or Jim, Meghan was initially married to the former lawyer Brad McDIll.

Their marriage commenced in the year 2007 and lasted till the year 2011. According to the reports, Meghan wants a fun, loving, and free life. Even during a lot of interviews, she has recalled the statement a lot of times that she does not want to settle down any time soon or ever again. King is now willing to have an entire-fledged dating life by having her feathers moving in the highest of the skies.

She is not in favor of having another baby with another man, getting married, or giving commitments to anyone. She is an extremely responsible and caring mother for her children, but apart from that, she has got her own life too. Meghan wants to go with the flow and let everything happen to live a peaceful and happy life forward!

