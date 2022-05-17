Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are “Legally Married” In Santa Barbara After Their Vegas Wedding

According to many sources, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly tied the knot in Santa Barbara, located in California. After securing the knot in Las Vegas a month earlier in an unauthorized ceremony, the pair officially tied the knot in Santa Barbara. People reported this. According to TMZ, only a handful of the celebrity’s closest friends and relatives were present for the event.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Legally Married

Only one month after getting married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally tied the knot and become husband and wife. It has been reported by E! News that the vocalist for Blink-182, who is 46 years old, and the inventor of Poosh, who is 43 years old, got married on May 15 in Santa Barbara, California.

According to a close friend of Kourtney’s who spoke to E! News, a second source, “Kourtney is thrilled to start a new chapter with Travis, and she can’t wait to find out what the future holds for them.

According to photographs that were obtained by E! News, Kourtney and Travis got married in a convertible and then drove off while holding a sign that read “Just Married.” The second source indicates that they are in the process of organizing a wedding for their immediate family members and some close friends and that they “wanted to make it official” before the ceremony.

According to a source who spoke to People, the Italian wedding that Kourtney and Travis had planned is still going to take place. However, the couple was required to get married before a judge first. “They had to get legally married to ensure that everything went smoothly during their extravagant Italian wedding.

The arrangements have been finalized, and everyone in the family, especially the kids, is buzzing with excitement as they await the big day.” According to images that TMZ obtained, Kourtney donned a short wedding dress with a veil, and Barker sported a black suit for the occasion.

Even after getting married, the newlyweds stepped into their convertible, which had a sign fastened to the grill that read “JUST MARRIED.” The placard was a good luck charm for the newlyweds. In a sweet and intimate moment on the beach in Santa Barbara in October of last year, the drummer for Blink 182 got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney.

Additionally, the couple has disclosed that they are attempting to start a family and participate in IVF treatment to realize their dream of becoming parents.

It is common knowledge that Kim and Khloe Kardashian, in addition to their mother Kris Jenner, are enormous admirers of Kourtney and Kanye West and assisted the couple in celebrating their engagement in Santa Barbara in 2013.

However, it would appear that Kylie and Travis Scott, together with their daughter Stormi, were not present at the courthouse ceremony, as Kylie was seen leaving the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Kourtney and Travis’s friends and family were completely taken aback when they announced that they were getting married in Las Vegas in April. According to a story. When it came to arranging the wedding, Kourtney was “not at all a bridezilla,” according to a source close to the situation.

“Travis was involved, but he wanted it to be Kourtney’s day, so he let her make the most of the decisions,” he said. When the pair finally got married in December of 2020, it had been less than two years since they first sparked suspicions that they were dating.

After two months of dating, the pair decided to make their romance public on Instagram. After establishing that they were an unstoppable force after developing a tight connection, it appeared that they would stop at nothing to let the world know how much in love they were with one another.

In July, one of Kourtney’s closest pals revealed to E! News that the couple is falling in love for the first time and “over heels” in love. Travis is head over heels in love with her, as seen by his taking such good care of her.

