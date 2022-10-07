Tracy Spiridakos is an entertainer who hails from Canada. She gave Becky Richards a role in the satirical cartoon for children on Teletoon called Majority Rules from the years 2009 and 2010. On the A&E television drama Bates Motel, Tracy Spiridakos played the role of Annika Johnson.

Tracy Spiridakos began making appearances in the NBC police show Chicago P.D. around the year 2017, playing the role of Detective Hailey Upton. It is estimated that Tracy Spiridakos net worth is 1.5 million dollars.

Who Is Tracy Spiridakos?

On the twenty-first day of February in 1988, Tracy Spirikados added her name to the list of those already living on the planet. As a young woman, it is up to her to look after her parents, George and Anastasia Spirikados. She is the younger of two siblings. Her family had a stake in a dining establishment.

Tracy Spiridakos may have been born in Canada, but most of her formative years were spent in Skala, Greece, in the community where her father grew up. Despite this, she eventually moved back to her childhood home in the following years.

There, Tracy Spiridakos educated herself in ancient Greece’s language and values. The entertainer can talk fluently in English and Greek dialects due to their ability to communicate in this manner.

Full Name Tracy Spiridakos Profession Actor Sources Of Income Profession Residence Chicago Date Of Birth 20 February 1988 Age 34 years Gender Female Nationality Canadian Education Oak Park High School Children – Relationship Jon Cor (EX) Wealth Type Self-made

Tracy Spiridakos Net Worth

A large portion of Tracy Spiridakos’ wealth comes from the entertainment industry, especially film and television.

Tracy Spiridakos Key Facts

When Tracy Spiridakos was still a little child, her family temporarily relocated to Greece.

They moved back to Canada in 1992.

Tracy Spiridakos has an excellent command of Greek.

In 2007, Tracy Spiridakos uprooted her life and relocated to Vancouver, Canada, to pursue a career in acting.

Sweatpants are the one article of clothing in her wardrobe that Tracy Spiridakos will never want to give up.

Audrey Hepburn serves as a muse for Tracy Spiridako’s sense of style.

In August 2014, Tracy Spiridakos participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to bring attention to the ALS condition.

Tracy Spiridakos thinks of herself as the type of person most comfortable in casual attire such as jeans and a T-shirt.

When Tracy Spiridakos has free time, one of her favorite things is playing video games or going on vacation.

Tracy Spiridakos plays the role of Aubree McKnight/Dixon, written for her by Brooklynnnnn, in an unofficial capacity as an actress.

Tracy Spiridakos was formerly engaged to Jon Cor, who also appeared in The Boy She Met Online (2010) and is a co-star in Being Human.

Co-starred in two movies with her ex-boyfriend, Jon Cor, including “The Boy She Met Online” (2010) and “Being Human” (2012) (2013).

Tracy Spiridakos had ancestors who came from Greece. Her parents are of Greek descent, and soon after she was born, they relocated to Greece, specifically to the town of Skala, where her father was born. Until she was nine years old, Tracy called Greece home.

Tracy Spiridakos Career

Tracy Spiridakos relocated to Vancouver in 2007 to pursue a career in acting. Within a short period, she was able to secure her most notable television role to date, which was a recurring role on Supernatural. She worked in television for several years, appearing in recurring roles on shows such as Bionic Woman, The L Word, Hellcats, and Psych. Both the television movie “Goblin” and the online series “Mortal Kombat: Legacy” featured Spiridakos in some capacity. Tracy Spiridakos also had a recurring role in the show Being Human, playing the part of werewolf Brynn McLean.

Becky Richards, a character Tracy Spiridakos played for the first time in the Canadian Teletoon series Majority Rules! in 2009, was her first leading role. She made her debut in feature films in 2011 with Rising of the Planet of the Apes, and she also appeared in the low-budget thriller Kill for Me, directed by Michael Greenspan, starring opposite Donal Logue. In 2012, Katie Cassid Spiridakos appeared as Sammi in the Nickelodeon original film Rags.

Tracy Spiridakos auditioned for the position in Los Angeles, where she also took part in the most memorable pilot season of her career. Both the pilot and the primary season were recorded in Wilmington, North Carolina, by Spiridakos. The pilot was shot in Atlanta.

Due to her work in the show’s first season, Tracy Spiridakos was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television. However, she lost out to Anna Torv of Fringe for the award. During the subsequent season of Creation, filming took place in Austin, Texas.

Tracy Spiridakos appeared on the third season of the Showtime sitcom Episodes, much like the character Dawn from the Morning Randolph television series. She participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in August of 2014, and she was able to contribute to the cause of raising awareness about the ALS condition.

In 2015, Tracy Spiridakos made his acting debut on the Bates Motel television drama, which airs on A&E. She performed the role of Annika Johnson, a prostitute who arrives at the inn at the beginning of the third season. Tracy Spiridakos will also star in the lighthearted comedy Byrd and the Bees, directed by Finola Hughes, and include Jonathan Rhys Meyers as her co-star.

In 2015, Pamela Fryman served as the production coordinator for an untitled TV pilot that Tracy Spiridakos shot for CBS. She plays the role of Holly inverse Adam Brody, and their characters are cherished friends who meet again at some point in the future.

In 2017, Tracy Spiridakos made a guest appearance as Detective Hailey Upton in the last three episodes of the fourth season of the NBC police drama Chicago P.D. She played the role of a former robbery-homicide analyst who joined the Intelligence Unit. The following year, Tracy Spiridakos was promoted to a series regular for the show’s fifth season.

Tracy Spiridakos Education

Tracy Spiridakos effectively participated in Oak Park High School theater program. At the same time, she was a student there because she had known from an early age that she wanted to pursue a career in acting. Oak Park High School’s theater program was one of the many extracurricular activities that Tracy participated in.

After receiving her diploma, Tracy Spiridakos enrolled in acting training at the Actors Training Center in Manitoba.

Tracy Spiridakos Relationship

Even though Tracy Spiridakos was in a relationship with entertainer Jon Cor in the past, Tracy Spirikados has never walked down the promenade. Before getting engaged in December 2012, the two sweethearts dated for quite some time.

Unfortunately, they could not take their relationship to the next level since they returned from the commitment. Since the end of her romance with Jon Cor, the entertainer has maintained a certain air of mystery around her private life.

Tracy Spiridakos Quotes

Tracy’s quote includes, “I teach myself how to kickbox, and I’ve been doing it on my own for almost a year now. My entire life has been spent in the company of guys, and I’ve always been kind of in the thick of things. The action and the stunt work are exhilarating to me, and I’m having a great time doing it”.

Tracy Spiridakos Sources of Income

