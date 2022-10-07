Shay Mitchell is a successful businesswoman, model, and actress from Canada. She rose to fame playing Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars, a show airing on Freeform. Mitchell, a devoted follower of Jennifer Lopez, was affectionately dubbed Shay Lo by her peers. It is estimated that Shay Mitchell net worth is roughly $8 million.

During her formative years, Shay Mitchell became interested in the performing arts and broached the subject with her parents. She had already found success in the dance and modeling industries and decided to give acting a shot by enrolling in classes in Toronto.

Who Is Shay Mitchell?

Shay Mitchell’s big break came when she was cast as Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars after being in a few commercials and guest-starring on other shows. Fans and critics alike applauded her acting abilities. She became a household name due to her roles in critically acclaimed films.

Including Dreamland, Mother’s Day, and The Possession of Hannah Grace. As the leader of the hit Netflix psychological thriller, she became more well-known. Shay Mitchell has tried her hand at writing and performing; she and Michaela Blaney published the adult novel, Bliss.

Full Name Shannon Ashley Mitchell Profession Actor, Model, Entrepreneur, Author Sources Of Income Profession Biggest Assets Mercedes-AMG G63, Audi R8 Spyder, Range Cruiser Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE Class, Cadillac Escalade Residence Los Angeles Date Of Birth 10 April 1987 Age 35 years Old Gender Female Nationality Canadian Education Graduated Children Atlas Noa Babel, Rome Babel Spouse Matte Babel Wealth Type Self-made

Shay Mitchell Net Worth

Singer Shay Mitchell net worth as of the year 2022, is roughly $8 million. She is a successful Canadian actress, model, entrepreneur, and author. Shay Mitchell is widely regarded as one of Canada’s most stunning and gifted performers.

Actress Shay Mitchell initially gained widespread attention as the lead character Emily Fields in the ABC Family drama series Pretty Little Liars. She was nominated for numerous awards, including the People’s Choice Award and the Teen Choice Awards, six times.

Though Shay Mitchell was born Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell, she is better known as Shay Mitchell.

Shay Mitchell Key Facts

Shay Mitchell’s full name is Shannon Ashley “Shay” Mitchell.

Shay Mitchell’s homeland is Canada (Mississauga, Ontario).

Precious Garcia and Mark Mitchell are Shay Mitchell’s parents.

Both of Shay Mitchell’s parents work in the financial sector.

Shay Mitchell’s mother is a Filipina from Pampanga who left the Philippines when she was 19; her father is of Scottish and Irish ancestry.

Sean, Shay Mitchell’s younger brother, was born in 1996.

Beyonce is one of Shay Mitchell’s most cherished artists.

Ryan Gosling is Shay Mitchell’s favorite actor.

Rachel McAdams and Natalie Portman are Shay Mitchell’s two favorite actresses.

Lea Salonga, the singer and Tony Award-winning actress best recognized for creating the character of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon, is Shay Mitchell’s second cousin-niece.

Shay Mitchell always knew that she wanted a life in the arts, telling her parents as early as she could to be an actress. Shay Mitchell started taking dance classes when she was five years old, and she and several of her classmates later competed in citywide dance competitions.

Shay Mitchell’s family relocated to West Vancouver, British Columbia when she was ten.

Shay Mitchell Sources Of Income

Most of Shay Mitchell’s salary comes from her acting, tv, and movie roles and sponsorship deals. Her most well-known work, “Pretty Little Liars,” ran for seven years on the air, and she received several accolades. Drake, Sean Paul, and Nick Jonas have used her as a featured dancer in their music videos.

Shay Mitchell Career

Shay Mitchell became famous as a model by the time she was in her late teens. She was the face of many brands in cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Barcelona.

Shay Mitchell returned to acting school in Toronto after finishing her contract as a fashion model. At the same time, as she began booking national ads, she signed with a theatrical agency. She even appeared in an episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation called “Up Where We Belong” in Canada.

Shay Mitchell received her break of a lifetime in December of 2009. The ABC Family network (now Freeform) cast her in the upcoming television version of the novel series Pretty Little Liars. She tried out for the part of Spencer Hastings but ultimately was cast as Emily Fields, the school swim team captain who advances to head coach.

The series premiered to 2.47 million viewers, making it an instant hit. Critics praised Shay Mitchell’s acting abilities.

After the phenomenal popularity of Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell was offered roles on other hit TV shows as a guest star. In 2010, she guest-starred as cheerleader Irina Webber on the Disney XD series Aaron Stone. The following year, she had a recurring role on the Global series Rookie Blue and a cameo in the music video for Sean Paul’s Hold My Hand.

Shay Mitchell was featured on an episode of Punk’d titled “Heather Morris” in 2012. In 2015, she was a judge on Project Runway, presiding over the attack “Fashion Week: Who’s In and Who’s Out.”

Shay Mitchell’s first cinematic role was as Nicole in the 2016 American comedy-drama film Dreamland. Critics and audiences alike applauded the movie upon its release. In the same year, she co-starred with Jennifer Aniston as Tina in the romantic comedy Mother’s Day, in which Tina marries Sandy’s (Aniston’s) ex-husband. After that, she appeared as a special co-host on Live! with Kelly and Michael.

Shay Mitchell landed the lead role in the ABC pilot The Heiresses, based on the novel of the same name by Sara Shepard, back in September of 2017.

In 2018, Shay Mitchell released her travel company, BÉIS. Later that year, she starred as Megan Reed in the horror film The Possession of Hannah Grace.

Shay Mitchell Relationship

Shay Mitchell is a man-lover, unlike her Pretty Little Liars character. She dated Ryan Silverstein for a year before shocking her followers by ending the relationship. One of the pictures showed Shay clutching the baby’s hand.

In February 2022, Shay Mitchell announced that she and her partner were expecting their second child. May of 2022 saw the arrival of the couple’s second daughter.

Shay Mitchell Houses

Shay Mitchell is living in Los Feliz, her home for the past seven years, in the more secure suburb of Hidden Hills in the San Fernando Valley. The Pretty Little Liars, and Dollface star, born in Canada, reportedly bought a mansion with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Moreover, the price tag of $7.2 million is significantly higher than her previous home purchase price of $3.7 million in 2014. Her Los Feliz mansion dates back to the 1920s, but the Hidden Hills residence was built in 1990 by the same architect responsible for Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s home.

The new house has a warm, classic vibe thanks to its many fireplaces, arched entrances, and exposed beams. The main house, pool, and guest house on the 1.57-acre lot add up to approximately 8,000 square feet of habitable space.

There is a pool, a hot tub with a gazebo over it, and an entertainment center outside with a fridge, a beer tap, a BBQ, and a pizza oven, all set amongst lovely landscaping.

Shay Mitchell Car Collection

Following are the cars of Shay Mitchell:

Mercedes-AMG G63

Audi R8 Spyder

Range Cruiser Sport

Mercedes-Benz GLE Class

Cadillac Escalade

Shay Mitchell Quotes

“Skydiving was the most extreme thing I did after a breakup to forget about the person I loved. I went through a terrible breakup. After breaking up with my partner, I decided to try something new to start fresh. I have no idea how I did it, but afterward, I felt fantastic. I decided to go skydiving as a solo adventure because I wanted to challenge myself in a new way”.

“That’s what I did to move on from a past relationship. It gave me the courage to try something new I had previously been afraid of. I had been in a committed relationship for some time before that point. In my case, it was conquering my fear of heights, and it felt incredible to do so without the safety net of a partner”.

Shay Mitchell Biggest Milestones

According to the estimates, Shay Mitchell net worth is $8 million. With around 8.500 unique daily viewers, Shay Mitchell’s channel is a huge success. Monetized YouTube channels generate revenue from the display of advertisements for every one thousand video views.

Channels monetized on YouTube can make anything from $3 to $7 for every 1,000 views. Using this range, Shay Mitchell earns $1,020.00 each month or $15,300.00 yearly.

How can we value workers? By protecting them. Too many pregnant workers face discrimination and have to weigh their health against earning a paycheck. I join @ABetterBalance in calling for change through the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. #ProtectPregnantWorkers pic.twitter.com/nm6FTtmhK5 — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) May 5, 2021

Shay Mitchell Major Works

A significant turning point in Shay Mitchell career was when, in December 2009, she signed on to star in the ABC Family show based on the book Pretty Little Liars. The series ran for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2017, and was a critical and popular success due to its groundbreaking premise and outstanding acting.

Moreover, the plot of Pretty Little Liars centers on four close friends who are being blackmailed by an anonymous source who threatens to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets. Shay Mitchell performed the character of Emily Fields in the show. Critics universally praised her work.

