Margot Robbie Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Career!

Robbie is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood today. She is known for her beauty, talent, and down-to-earth personality. Also, Margot is someone that fans can’t get enough of, and she always has something new in store for her fans.

Things To Know About Margot Robbie Net Worth, Charity Works, Bio!

An Australian actress, Margot Robbie who is also a film producer has received critical acclaim for her roles in films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “I, Tonya.” She is also known for her work in television, having starred in the drama “Pan Am” and the short-lived N.B.C. series “Welcome to Sweden.” 

Things To Know About Margot Robbie Net Worth, Charity Works, Bio

Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, and grew up on the Gold Coast. She began her career by appearing in Australian independent films in the early 2010s. Later, she became Donna Freedman in the soap opera “Neighbors” (2008–2011).

Robbie’s film debut came with a small role in the drama “About Time” (2013). She gained wider recognition for her roles in the films “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) and “Focus” (2015). Also, she starred in the critically acclaimed biopic “I, Tonya” (2017), for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. 

In 2018, Robbie portrayed the D.C. Comics character Harley Quinn’s superhero film “Suicide Squad.” She reprised the role in the 2020 film “Birds of Prey.” Robbie has been married to British actor Tom Ackerley since 2016.

Full NameMargot Elise Robbie
ProfessionActor, Producer
Sources Of IncomeActing career
ResidenceVenice Beach, California, United States
Date Of Birth2 July 1990
Age32 years
GenderFemale
NationalityAustralian
EducationSomerset College
SpouseTom Ackerley (m. 2016)
Wealth TypeSelf-made

Key Facts About Margot Robbie

  • Margot Robbie is an Australian actress as well as a film producer. She has appeared in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya.
  • Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, and raised on the Gold Coast, spending much of her time at the local movie theatre. She began acting professionally in 2007, with Australian films and television roles. Her break came in 2011 when she starred in the independent movie I.C.U.
  • Robbie’s performance in The Wolf of Wall Street caught the attention of Hollywood, and she has since appeared in several significant films. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in me, Tonya.
  • Robbie is also a producer and has worked on several films and television projects. She is currently working on a Harley Quinn spin-off film. Robbie is married to British actor Tom Ackerley. They have two dogs together, one named after her character in The Wolf of Wall Street.
  • In 2015, Robbie starred in the romantic drama Focus, opposite Will Smith. The film was a box office bomb, but Robbie’s performance was praised. In 2016, Robbie played Harley Quinn in the superhero film Suicide Squad. 
  • The film was a critical and commercial success, and Robbie’s performance was again praised. In 2017, Robbie starred in the biographical drama I, Tonya, playing the controversial figure skater Tonya Harding. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Robbie’s performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Margot Robbie Sources Of Income 

Margot Robbie who is a famous actress had appeared in many films and television series, including The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and Tonya. She began her career as a teenager, appearing in Australian independent films. 

Margot Robbie Sources Of Income 

Her breakthrough came in 2013 with The Wolf of Wall Street, in which she played a supporting role. She has since appeared in several Hollywood films, including Focus, Z for Zachariah, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya. Robbie has also produced several films, including I, Tonya.

As of 2022, it is estimated that Robbie earned around $10 million from her acting roles, $4 million from endorsements, and $10 million from producing. She has several high-paying acting roles, endorsement deals, and producing credits to her name.

Margot Robbie Net Worth

An Australian actress and producer with a net worth of around $30 million is Margot. Her most well-known films include “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Focus,” and “Suicide Squad.”

Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, on July 2, 1990. She began her career as a professional actor in 2007 when she appeared in two episodes of the Australian soap opera “Neighbors.”

Margot Robbie Net Worth

Robbie made her debut in the 2009 film “About Time,” and her first major Hollywood film was “The Wolf of Wall Street” in 2013.

She has since starred in several films, including “Focus” (2015), “The Big Short” (2015), “Suicide Squad” (2016), “I, Tonya” (2017), and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019).

Robbie has also produced several films, including “I, Tonya” and “Terminal” (2018). With her net worth, she made her fortune through her successful acting career. Robbie is one of the world’s highest-paid actresses.

Margot Robbie Houses 

Robbie’s primary residence is in Los Angeles, and she also owns homes in Australia and New York.

  • Los Angeles

Robbie purchased her Los Angeles home for $2.2 million. It spans 3,000 square feet and includes 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

  • Australia 

Robbie grew up in Australia and still owns a home there. She purchased the property for $1.75 million. The house is located on the Gold Coast, Queensland, and spans 4,000 square feet. The house includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The property also has a swimming pool, a home gym, and a movie theater.

  • New York, 

Robbie also owns a home in New York City. She purchased the property for $5.2 million. The apartment is located in the Tribeca neighborhood and spans 3,500 square feet. The apartment includes 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There is also a media room, a home office, and a terrace on the property.

Robbie’s homes are a reflection of her success. She has homes in three of the most expensive cities in the world and has spared no expense in furnishing them. Her luxurious homes provide her with everything she needs to live a comfortable life.

Margot Robbie Cars 

Her collection includes luxurious cars, as given below.

  • Audi A6
  • Cadillac Escalade
  • Hyundai Excel
  • Ford Mondeo
  • Ford Explorer
  • Nissan Leaf

Margot Robbie Charity Works

Margot had been involved in the charity associations named as:

  • Foundation for the Motion Picture and Television Industry
  • Oxfam
  • The Screen Actors Guild Foundation
  • Stop Ivory.
  • UNHCR

Milestones In Margot Robbie Net Worth

Margot has a net worth of around $26 million and has achieved such a significant milestone with her effort and fantastic work.

She was one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, not only now but also in previous years. She began her journey in Australia and is now among the world’s most famous stars.

Quotes By Margot Robbie

One of their most famous and great thoughts was, “Playing a bad guy is always more fun than playing a good guy.”

As a well-known and fabulous rock star of the present time, her thoughts are a great inspiration to many people. And with her experience in achieving great success she had learned and shared a lot. 

Margot Robbie Social Media

Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Being such a big star with a million followers, Margot Robbie decided to take a break from the social media platform and shared this with her huge following. Though much information about the reason isn’t available on the web, the star broke by informing her followers.

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

