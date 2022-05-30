James Dornan, also known as Jamie Dornan, is an actor and model from Ireland. He is recognized for doing commercials and co-starring in films such as Fifty Shades of Grey with Dakota Johnston.

Jamie Dornan: Age, Height, Net Worth, Girlfriend, And Bio

Jamie Dornan was born on May 1, 1982, in the Northern Ireland town of Hollywood. He works as a model, actor, and musician in Northern Ireland. He completed his schooling at a boarding school and then enrolled at Teesside University. His father’s name is Jim Dornan, and his mother’s name is Lorna.

Quick Facts About Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan is a completely gifted person.

He had a long list of accomplishments in his life.

Jamie completed his time with the popular band Sons of Jim, which split in 2008.

Jamie Dornan’s Age And Early Life Explored

Jamie Dornan’s father is a famous gynecologist. His dad wanted to turn Jamie into an entertainer in the early days. When Jamie was 17, his mom, Lоrnа, kicked a bucket from an illness. His childhood companions were Jessica and Liesa, his two younger siblings.

Jamie Dornan’s net worth and career

Jamie Dornan is expected to have a total net worth of $15 million in 2022. He has made a significant fortune in his film and television productions. He has been included in numerous brands and obtained a ton from them. He leads a comfortable life. His revenue is from his movies and advertisements.

Jamie Dornan’s girlfriend, wife, and kids

Jamie Dornan has a long list of girlfriends with whom he has been physically involved. Jamie first dated Sienna Miller, who was a popular actress in England. The couple had a few moments together but then broke up due to some personal disturbances.

He then dated Keira Knightley, who is a popular model. They met at a photo shoot in New York. Before breaking up, the couple had been together for two years. It was rumored that Lindsay had dated him later, but he denied it.

He dated Kate Moss, who is an English model, in the year 2006. The relationship lasted one year, ending in 2007. Then he dated Mischa Barton, who was an American in England. Within a few months, the couple broke up. He married Amelia Warner in November of the same year. He and his partner spent a lot of time together before getting married. The couple was wedded in 2013. They were thereafter blessed with two kids.

Interesting Facts About Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan has won numerous awards for her acting skills and has been nominated for numerous films.

2014’s best leading man.

The Prеss Guild Awаrds (Winnеr) for The Fall of 2014

Czесh Liоn (Nominee) for best-supporting асtоr in 2017.

In 2014, Top 10, Breakout Star Awаrd (Winnеr)

IFTA Awаrd (Winnеr) in 2014 for a better lead асtоr

Best Kiss nominee at the MTV Movie Awards.

In 2017, the National Film Award (Nоminее) was given to the best-supported actor.

People’s Choice Ahead (Winnеr) for Fifty Shades of Frееd in 2018.

Rаzzie Awаrd (Winnеr) for Worst Actor in 2016.

Jamie Dornan is known for his Hollywood projects. He’s appeared in several motion pictures and has a massive fan base all over the world.

