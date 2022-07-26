Paul Sorvino Net Worth, Biography, Family, And Cause Of Death!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Paul Sorvino American actor, writer, and singer with many skills, Paul Sorvino After death, Paul Sorvino’s net worth is $10 million. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Paul Sorvino died on July 25. He was 83 years old. Many famous people praise his work and accomplishments as an actor. After the TV show “Law & Order” and the movie “Goodfellas,” Paul Sorvino became well-known. His role in this field is one that people will never forget.

He was great on screen as both dangerous gangsters and police officers who fought crime. He is best known for his iconic role as Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas,” but he had a long list of credits. The 1990s were when he was at the top of his game.

Paul Sorvino Biography

His real name was Paul Anthony Sorvino. He was born in New York on April 13, 1939.

Paul Sorvino found out in January 2018 that Harvey Weinstein allegedly physically harassed his girlfriend Mira and then blacklisted her in the entertainment industry after she turned down Weinstein’s sexual requests. “He is going to jail. You better believe it, gracious.

That cretin. Great for him if he goes, because he needs to meet me if he doesn’t. I will also kill the mother lover. Real simple. If I had known, he wouldn’t be able to walk. He would be in a chair. This pig will get what’s coming to him. He will end up in jail. He is going to prison and will die there.”

Paul Sorvino’s Net Worth

Paul Sorvino has a lot of skills. He is a good actor, a good writer, and a good businessman. His wife, Dee Dee, confirmed to the public that Paul Sorvino had died. She said, “The great love of my life is no longer with me, and my love life is going to another world because there is no other Paul Sorvino born here.”

Paul Sorvino’s net worth is 10 million dollars.

The veteran American actor was known for playing NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV show Law & Order and Paulie Cicero, a character based on Paul Vario, in the 1990 gangster movie Goodfellas.

Paul Sorvino Family

Sorvino was married. He first tied the knot with Lorraine Davis. They got married in 1966 and split up in 1988. His second wife is Vanessa Arico. They got married in 1991 and split up in 1996. The American actress Dee Dee Benkie is now his wife. In December 2014, they got married. He had three kids with his first wife: Mira, Michael, and Amanda.

His daughters Mira and Amand, as well as his son Michale, are all actresses. He has four grandchildren. Their names are Mattea Angel Backus, Holden Paul Terry Backus, Lucia Backus, and Johnny Christopher King Backus.

Paul Sorvino Career

Sorvino first worked as a copywriter in advertising. He took voice lessons for 18 years. While he was at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, he decided to work in theatre. He first appeared on Broadway in the musical Bajour in 1964. Six years later, he was in Where’s Poppa? with George Segal and Ruth Gordon, which was directed by Carl Reiner. He was a supporting actor in the 1971 film The Panic in Needle Park by Jerry Schatzberg, which starred Al Pacino and Kitty Winn.

Sorvino played an Italian-American communist named Louis C. Fraina in Warren Beatty’s film Reds, which came out in 1981. In Larry Cohen’s 1985 horror movie The Stuff, he played a leader of a secret militia. His future Law & Order co-star Michael Moriarty was also in that movie. Sorvino also helped start the American Stage Company in 1986. The company put on a number of successful Off-Broadway shows.

Paul Sorvino Personal Life

Paul Sorvino lived in both Los Angeles and Madison, Indiana. From his best marriage, with Lorraine Davis, he had three children: Mira, Michael, and Amanda. Mira Sorvino has won an Academy Award, and her son Michael Sorvino is a performer who went to Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts.

On January 17, 2007, the news said that Paul Sorvino showed a gun to Daniel Snee, an ex-boyfriend of his daughter Amanda after Snee beat on her apartment door and made threats. Amanda said that Snee tried to kill her at an inn in Stowe, Vermont, on January 3.

In March 2008, Paul Sorvino and his girl Amanda campaigned with the Americans Against Horse Slaughter in Washington, D.C., for Congress and the Senate to pass the American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act (S311/HR503). In Gilbert, Pennsylvania, the Sorvinos run a pony salvage business that is kept secret.

Sorvino said at a meeting in April 2014, “Most people think I’m either a criminal or a cop, but I’m a stone carver, a painter, a top-of-the-line creator, and many, many other things. I’m also a writer and a drama vocalist, but none of these things are illegal. But, you know, it’s clear I have a knack for playing these roles. It’s almost my life’s goal to convince people that I’m not a slow, heavy-lidded thug, which is what most people think of me because of Goodfellas and a few other things. However, they forget that I was also Dr. Kissinger in Nixon and the hard-of-hearing lawyer in Dummy, and they forget a lot of other things I’ve done. It would be nice to get more than just the inheritance of a crazy guy.”

Cause Of Death

On July 25, 2022, it was reported that Paul Sorvino had died at the age of 83. His long and amazing life and career came to an end with his death. His list of movies is impressive and makes you want to be like him. He has a loving family that will miss him. Here’s what we know about how he died and how much he wanted to live. Actor Sorvino “died of natural causes” after having health problems for a while. The late actor is best known for his roles in big movies like “Goodfellas” and “Nixon,” but he got his start in small films like “The Panic in Needle Park,” a dark film about heroin addiction in New York City in the early 1970s that also starred Al Pacino.

