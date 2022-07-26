0 SHARES Share Tweet

David Warner was a famous English actor who was best known for his roles in The Omen and Tron. David Warner also had parts in the movies Titanic, Time Bandits, and Straw Dogs. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, David Warner passed away. He had turned 80.

David Warner Net Worth, Biography, Cause Of Death!

David Warner was an actor from the UK. He worked in a lot of movies, TV shows, and theatres. He made his stage debut in 1962. In 1996, when he played the main character in the Karel Reisz movie Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment, he got a lot of attention.

In 1981, he won an Emmy Award. He was in many movies, including Titanic, We Joined the Navy, Tom Jones, The Bofors Gun, The Fixer, Mister Quilp, Providence, Cross of Iron, Silver Bears, Time After Time, Time Bandits, The Man with Two Brains, Hansel and Gretel, Office Party, and many more.

David Warner Biography

David Warner was born in July 1941 in the city of Manchester in the English county of Lancashire. Warner’s parents were not married, which was unusual at the time. Before he moved in with his father and stepmother, he often went back and forth between his parents. After going to the Feldon School, he went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London to learn how to act on stage. He lived in England, in Northwood. He was called David Hattersley Warner by his full name.

David Warner Early Life

Warner went on to play different roles on stage, including a few Shakespeare plays. He then went on to play villains and love interests in TV shows and movies, for which he is best known. He is one of the most well-known actors who can play roles that are so different from each other.

David Warner is also known for not acting in the theatre for thirty years. But in 2001, he played Andrew Undershaft in the Broadway play Major Barbara. He kept going on stage all the way through 2008. Since Warner is known for being private, the photos that were taken of him in 2013 were said to be the first professional photos of him since 1966. The photos were shown in a London gallery called a “national gallery.”

David Warner Family

David Warner had been married and split up. He had two marriages. First, he was married to Harriet Lindgren from 1969 until 1972, when they got a divorce. Second, he married Sheilah Kent in 1981, but they got divorced in 2002. He had two kids with his first wife, Sheilah Kent. Their names were Melissa Warner and Luke Warner.

Herbert Simon Warner (Mother) and Doreen Hattersley (Father) gave birth to David Warner (Mother). His father ran a home for old people. We don’t know what happened to his sibling. His father and stepmother raised him.

David Warner Career

After studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, David began his career on stage. He played the title roles in “Hamlet” and “Richard II” in several productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Warner also appeared in the 1968 movie version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which starred Diana Rigg, Helen Mirren, and Judi Dench.

David Warner Cause Of Death

David died of a cancer-related illness on Sunday at Denville Hall in Northwood, UK. Since 18 months ago, he had been sick. His family wrote that they “grated his diagnosis with the usual elegance and majesty.”

In a statement, David Warner’s family said, “Over the past 18 months, he has handled his diagnosis with the grace and dignity that have always been his trademarks… We, his family and friends, will miss him very much. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, and caring man, partner, and father, whose extraordinary work has helped so many people over the years. We are heartbroken.”

